Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bikes » Pro Bike: Katie Compton’s Stars-and-Stripes CX steed
Pro Bike: Katie Compton’s Stars-and-Stripes CX steed
By
Spencer Powlison Published
Nov. 6, 2017
Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Thirteen-time U.S. national cyclocross champion Katie Compton won the US Cup-CX/Derby City aboard this Trek Boone. Her husband and mechanic Mark Legg has outfitted the 52cm bike with tons of careful details. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Compton is keen to keep riding a double-chainring bike. Legg says the jumps between cogs on a single-ring bike are too big to maintain the right cadence. Compton rode a 42/34t combo from WickWerks. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Compton has the new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group on her red, white, and blue rig. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Knight Composites customized Compton’s 35 Tubular wheels to match the bike. The one-woman team is still transitioning to Donnelly-branded tires, so Legg blacked-out the old Clement graphics on this PDX tubular. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Compton’s Rottweiler dog Pixie comes along for the ride, just behind the Boone’s IsoSpeed damper. Trek introduced its cobblestone technology, first employed on the Domane endurance bike, to its top-of-the-line ‘cross bike. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Compton likes her bar tape extended all the way to the stem to afford more hand positioning options. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Between the blue fade and the Stars and Stripes, this year’s bike is striking. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone We’ll let your imagination sort out what the “F” stands for. It isn’t Compton’s given middle name. She riders a 68cm saddle height. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Legg is careful to seal out the elements where the cables meet the frame. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Compton’s shrink-wrapped cables have a special touch. Legg found an online supplier who could custom-print this plastic sheath. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Legg says the KMC chain is more than just a cool color. It has a Diamond Like Coating (DLC) that improves durability. The Enduro pulleys match the red motif. Also, the bike has an Enduro bottom bracket with stainless steel bearings. Legg says this part was also chosen for durability. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Yes, that’s an 18-carat gold wire to hold the front brake hose in place. Legg says it’ll be melted down and reused after the season ends. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Katie Compton's Trek Boone Compton is particular about Q-factor. She rides three spacers on the right and two on the left to avoid knee pain. Legg says it also results in a more powerful pedal stroke for the champ. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com