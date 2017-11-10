Patagonia Black Hole Backpack 25L

$129

Patagonia’s slim, lightweight, and bombproof Black Hole Backpack is deceptively spacious (25 liters) with enough room to carry all your daily essentials.

The weather-proof TPU laminate and DWR water-repellant finish keep valuables protected during stormy commutes.

Zippered pockets on the top and front of the bag allow for easy access to small items, while inside the main compartment there is a laptop sleeve and additional organizational pockets. Stretchy pockets on either side of the bag’s exterior hold a range of water bottle sizes.

The bag’s soft, molded back panel sits comfortably against the spine, even on long commutes with a heavy load. The padded shoulder straps and sternum strap keep the load firmly in place.

Available in black, light grey with purple accents, teal, navy, and red.