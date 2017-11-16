Blackburn Switch Multi-Tool

Price: $20

The versatile Switch Multi-Tool packs all the tools needed for basic repairs into a neat pocket-sized package.

The kit includes an 81mm long T or L handle tool and four double-sided bits for eight total tool functions. 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6mm Allen bits along with T25 and T30 Torx bits and a flathead screwdriver are included.

The long handle accesses tight places and provides more leverage on bolts and screws. It comes with a nylon-carrying pouch that secures each piece and has a spot to stash an ID, credit card, or cash.