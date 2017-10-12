VN Show: Tips to help Thibaut beat Nibali

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Sagan makes it three; Dutch domination; Contador sings How did Peter Sagan win his third consecutive world championship?

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDWSport.com, VeloNews.com, Flickr Creative Commons, Wikimedia Commons, inCycle/YouTube, Cyclingnews, RedBull/YouTube-RedBull Content Pool, smaildog/Instagram, Warner Brothers/YouTube

Shed a tear for the 2017 road racing season because it’s essentially finished. The final monument of the year, Il Lombardia, is in the books.

The “Race of the Falling Leaves” offered lots of excitement. There were scary crashes. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) went head-to-head in the finale. And the Italian came out on top.

We should also shed a tear for Pinot. He still has trouble with those fast, technical descents.

Lucky for the Frenchman, we’ve got some innovative ideas to help him improve his skills. In this episode of the VeloNews Show we brainstorm a bunch of ways to make him competitive with the likes of Nibali.