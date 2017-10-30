Video: The insane run that won Red Bull Rampage 2017

Every autumn, the best freeride mountain bikers head to the Utah desert for Red Bull Rampage, arguably the craziest bike competition in the world. Even if you don’t know a knack-knack from a can-can (hint: they’re both tricks), watching these riders plummet off of a steep dusty mountain is pure entertainment. This video is Kurt Sorge’s winning run from Friday’s finals. Cam Zink was second, and Ethan Nell finished third in the 12th edition of the competition.

Can’t get enough Rampage? Here’s the complete replay of the event: