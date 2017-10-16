Livestream: 2018 Tour de France route presentation

If cycling has a big event that’s on par with the NBA draft or the drama deciding the brackets for Champions League, it’s Tuesday’s presentation of the 2018 Tour de France route. Tune in at 11:30 CET (6:30 a.m. Eastern) to watch.

Read Andrew Hood’s feature about how the route is created >>

More than 3,000 luminaries from cycling’s past and present file into the Palais des Congrès in Paris. Everyone’s dressed to the nines, and there’s a hint of anticipation. ASO’s big hitters are there, along with top Tour contenders of today and select stars from yesterday.

It’s not quite Oscar night, but it’s a full-blown multimedia event that comes as close as cycling is ever going to come to a red-carpet event.

Read more about what the 2018 route might look like >>