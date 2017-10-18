Stat sheet: The 2018 Tour de France route

As befits cycling’s biggest race, we’ve covered the 2018 Tour de France route announcement extensively, from the five key stages to the cobblestones to our roundtable about how we see this race unfolding. So let’s boil down the news to the fundamentals. Here are some of the 2018 Tour’s key stats, as well as select route and climb profiles from the presentation.

Overall route

3,329 kilometers in total, the shortest Tour since 2002

65km: Shortest road stage (stage 17)

231km: Longest road stage (stage 7)

The 21 stages

8 flat

5 hilly

6 mountain stages

3 summit finishes (La Rosière, Alpe d’Huez, Saint-Lary-Soulan col de Portet)

1 individual time trial

1 team time trial

15 kilometers in Spain — otherwise the route is entirely on French soil.

21.7km of pavé in stage 9

15 sectors of cobblestones

500m: Shortest cobble sector

2.7km: Longest cobble sector

Key climbing stages