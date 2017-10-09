Mohoric wins Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon

Vuelta a España stage winner Matej Mohoric soloed to victory in the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon one-day race Sunday.

The Slovenian all-rounder started the day with just three UAE Team Emirates teammates. That didn’t keep the 22-year-old from claiming his second victory of the season. Australian Robbie Hucker (IsoWhey-Swiss Wellness) was second, and Japan’s Yukiya Arashiro was third in the 20-lap, 103km circuit race.

About 100 pro cyclists with 17 teams raced the inaugural edition of the one-day race.

Top-10 results

1. Matej Mohoric, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, in 2:35:57

2. Robbie Hucker, ISOWHEY SPORTS SWISSWELLNESS, at :05

3. Yukiya Arashiro, JAPAN, at 1:14

4. Mitchell Docker, ORICA – SCOTT, s.t.

5. Sam Crome, ISOWHEY SPORTS SWISSWELLNESS, at 1:43

6. Harry Tanfield, BIKE CHANNEL CANYON, at 1:53

7. Michael Hepburn, ORICA – SCOTT, at 2:21

8. Quentin Pacher, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, s.t.

9. Travis Samuel, H&R BLOCK PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 2:23

10. Polychronis Tzortzakis, RTS – MONTON RACING TEAM, at 2:39

Amateur events draw 4,900 participants

However, the Hong Kong event was much larger than the UCI 1.1 race. 4,900 participants turned out for the amateur races and charity rides. Registrations from the CEO Charity & Celebrity Ride were donated to the Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong and The Community Chest of Hong Kong.

Taiwan’s Feng Chun-kai won the men’s open race, and Hong Kong’s Lenny Leung won the women’s open event. The race also included a team time trial. EZR Team A won that and took home the “HKSAR 20th Anniversary Trophy.”