This season’s must-have jacket

Oct. 30, 2017
Introducing, the absolute newest iteration of the GORE-TEX® Active laminate, named SHAKEDRY™. Intended for on-road use, the GORE-TEX® SHAKEDRY™ jackets are so lightweight and packable; you can take it with you on every ride, just in case storm clouds roll in at a moment’s notice. The ONE 1985 GORE-TEX® SHAKEDRY™ Jacket utilizes the lightest weight, most breathable, and most packable GORE-TEX® material ever produced. The ONE LADY GORE-TEX® SHAKEDRY™ BIKE Jacket features the same Active laminate material delivering on the GORE-TEX® guarantee to be fully waterproof and windproof. A women’s-specific tailoring and features such as the two zip pockets, a medium-height snap collar and an asymmetric zipper, enable a fitted, aerodynamic silhouette. GORE BIKE WEAR® Engineers at Work. The Active laminate relative to previous GORE-TEX® laminates, is a nearly 50% reduction in total thickness, with corresponding gains in breathability, while retaining the completely waterproof and windproof performance for which GORE-TEX® products are known. The GORE-TEX® SHAKEDRY™ product technology completely eliminates the face fabric, further increasing breathability and decreasing laminate thickness. The advances are so significant, in fact, that GORE chose to recognize the achievement and the history, by choosing the 1985 name, simultaneously paying respect to past and current GORE-TEX® product innovation, while renewing commitment to continuous improvement. As the name suggests, the water-beading properties of this material are so good that you can literally dry the entire garment with just a couple flaps. Product engineer sketches highlight that the bike-specific cut provides an ergonomic shape with sufficient sleeve length and the drop tail ensures proper on-bike coverage, comfort and function. With the GORE-TEX® SHAKEDRY™ jackets, athletes don’t have to skip their training session or head in early. They can easily put on their jacket mid-ride and focus on their performance, without having to worry about wetting-out, getting cold or overheating.