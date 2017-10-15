Zonhoven: Kaptheijns solos to victory again

Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) was flawless on the technical sand descents in Zonhoven, Belgium and soloed to victory in the second round of the premier Telenet Superprestige series on Sunday. The Dutchwomen took the holeshot and powered along alone the rest of the race to take the victory, just as she did at the opening Superprestige round in Gieten.

World champion Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) came on strong late in the race and powered through the last lap to move from fourth to second, albeit more than a minute behind Kaptheijns. Nikki Brammeier (Boels-Dolmans) rounded out the podium in third.

Top-10

1. Maud Kaptheijns, (NED), 0:45:49

2. Sanne Cant, (BEL), 0:46:57

3. Nikki Brammeier, (GBR), 0:47:04

4. Annemarie Worst, (NED), 0:47:13

5. Ellen Van Loy, (BEL), 0:47:29

6. Alice Maria Arzuffi, (ITA), 0:47:45

7. Katherine Compton, (USA), 0:48:17

8. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado, (NED), 0:48:49

9. Laura Verdonschot, (BEL), 0:49:00

10. Elle Anderson, (USA), 0:49:12

In what has become the norm this season, Kaptheijns began the women’s elite race by setting a brutal pace. The course in Zonhoven is famous for its long sandy descents and with the field usually close together on lap one, positioning entering that section is important.

At the end of the opening lap, Kaptheijns held a 10-second lead over a four-rider chase group that included Brammeier, Annemarie Worst (ERA-Circus), Katie Compton (KFC Racing/Trek/Panache) and Ellen van Loy (Telenet Fidea). Cant was riding in the back half of the top-10 and didn’t look as smooth as the riders out front.

Elle Anderson (Cycling.be-Alphamotorhomes) had a strong opening lap, coming across the line behind the chase group in sixth.

The chase group shattered on the second lap, as Kaptheijns continued to power away. Brammeier was 20 seconds back in second by the end of the lap and she was followed by Compton, Worst and van Loy.

On the penultimate lap, Kaptheijns was comfortably in the lead, but Compton was fading. The 13-time U.S. national cyclocross champion was having an asthma flare-up and would ultimately suffer through the final couple laps and finish seventh.

While Compton was going backward, Cant was charging to the front of the race. Brammier, Worst, and Cant came together on the final lap to create an exciting battle for the remaining podium positions. Cant was able to power past the other two and finish second. The result is impressive considering how she looked early in the race.

Kaptheijns smiled wide on the finishing straight when she came to the line to take the victory. She has won both of the two rounds of the Superprestige series that have taken place, also winning in Gieten. Sunday was confirmation that her dominant win in Gieten at the opening round was indeed no fluke. She also captured second on Saturday behind Compton at Polderscross in Kruibeke, Belgium, the third round of the Brico Cross series.

Worst finished fourth with van Loy rounding out the top-five.

The Telenet Superprestige series continues on October 21 in Boom, Belgium.

Women’s full results