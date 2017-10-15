U.S Open of Cyclocross: Millburn and Mcfadden score first wins of season

Australian Garry Millburn (Speedvagen x MAAP) was victorious in a three-rider sprint on day two of the UCI C2 U.S. Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday. The Aussie led onto the finishing straight and was able to hold off Hector Riveros (Stan’s NoTubes) and Michael van den Ham (Garneau Easton) to capture the victory.

“Today certainly had enough of a challenge,” Millburn said. “It broke up a little bit and we had a few gaps. I was just trying to stay at the front. I knew the kind of group I was with. I was confident that I could get the sprint if I just positioned myself right. So I kind of went early on this back straight and into that final corner first. I pulled a pedal. Hector was coming, and I got my foot back in (the pedal), found a few more gears and got there in the end. A great way to cap off the U.S. season for us.”

Windy conditions continued for the start of Sunday’s race at the U.S. Open of Cyclocross across Valmont Bike Park. The elite men kicked up a dust cloud, as they began their race on a dry course in Boulder, with Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/Specialized) taking the holeshot.

The field began to break apart midway through the race, with 23-year-old Keegan Swenson (Cannondale/3Rox) taking a turn at the front. The lead group also contained van den Ham, Riveros, Millburn, and Americans Allen Krughoff (Krughoff Racing) and Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Sports), who was Saturday’s champion.

Three riders would make a move on the twisty course with two laps to go, and the move would stick for the final podium. It would be the Aussie Millburn crossing the line for his first win this year in five events. Riveros would finish just behind in for second, with van den Ham rolling across the line in third. Swenson finished fourth, and Driscoll managed fifth.

Millburn was proud to be the first Australian to win a UCI race at U.S. Open of Cyclocross. “Today was pretty good,” Millburn said. “My wife and I love Boulder. I’m from Sydney, Australia, so this is kind of small town, but enough of what we need. Sydney is just hustle and bustle. This is finishing off our U.S. block now. We did the two World Cups and went to KMC and Interlaken [local cyclocross race in Bloomfield, Colorado ed.] last weekend. Tomorrow morning back to Sydney.”

Elite Men’s top-10

In the elite women’s race, Courtenay McFadden (Pivot Cycles p/b DNA) powered across the line as the winner in a three-rider sprint. Rising star Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co.) grabbed the runner-up spot, with third-place going to Caroline Mani (Van Dessel/Atom Composites) of France. Clouse and Mani switched positions on the podium on Sunday, as Clouse finished behind Mani the day before.

Runner-up Clouse was ecstatic to have ridden to a podium place for the second day in a row. “I was really hoping to get a top-five at least this weekend because I’m really trying to get as many UCI points as I can before the next big C1 races, so I can actually have a good line-up,” Clouse said. “I was hoping for a top-five, top-10, around there. I really wasn’t expecting a top-three both days, so I’m super excited about that. It’s so crazy being able to race with Caroline Mani and Courtenay Mcfadden and all those big names. It’s super fun and I get to push my limits.”

The U.S. Open of Cyclocross again held separate UCI races for the junior men and under-23 men on Sunday. Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Top Club CycloCross) went two-for-two in the junior 17-18 men’s contest, outsprinting Henry Jones (Bend Endurance Academy) for the win. Scott Funston (Rad Racing NW) finished third.

In the under-23 battle, it was an all-Colorado contest. Boulder’s Eric Brunner (Evol Racing) opened a small gap in the lead group with two laps to go, leaving Saturday’s winner Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) to chase, along with Boulder riders Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport), Denzel Stephenson (Evol Racing) and Maxx Chance (Evol Racing). The chasing paid off with a big kick in the final sprint and Hecht secured his second under-23 race in two days at Valmont Bike Park.

Second-place was secured by Stephenson and third went to Ellwood. Eric Brunner, who finished third on Saturday, would miss the podium and finish fourth on Sunday.

Elite women full results

1. Courtenay McFadden, (USA), 45:15.

2. Katie Clouse, (USA), 45:16.

3. Caroline Mani, (FRA), 45:16.

4. Sofia Gomez Villafane, (ARG), 45:44.

5. Samantha Runnels, (USA), 45:45.

6. Laurel Rathbun, (USA), 45:46.

7. Rebecca Gross, (USA), 46:09.

8. Sunny Gilbert, (USA), 46:10.

9. Emily Kachorek, (USA), 46:38.

10. Christa Ghent, (USA), 46:38.

11. Dani Arman, (USA), 46:59.

12. Anna “katrina” Engelsted, (USA), 47:39.

13. Amy Beisel, (USA), 47:43.

14. Georgia Gould, (USA), 47:50.

15. Kristen Legan, (USA), 48:04.

16. Petra Schmidtmann, (USA), 48:13.

17. Ava Lilley, (USA), 48:21.

18. Maria Larkin, (IRL), 48:21.

19. Ksenia Lepikhina, (USA), 48:58.

20. Shannon Mallory, (USA), 49:03.

21. Jolene Holland, (USA), 49:08.

22. Fiona Morris, (AUS), 49:12.

23. Meghan Newlin, (USA), 49:29.

24. Dana Kuper, (USA), 49:36.

25. Heidi Franz, (USA), 50:03.

26. Marsa Daniel, (USA), 50:17.

27. Anna Dorovskikh, (USA), 50:37.

28. Ashley Zoerner, (USA), 50:42.

29. Nicole Jorgenson, (USA), 50:47.

30. Jenna Downey, (USA), 50:56.

31. Laura Jeddeloh, (USA), 50:58.

32. Suzie Livingston, (USA), 52:08.

33. Leslie Ethridge, (USA)

Elite Men full results

1. Garry Millburn, (AUS), 56:41.

2. Hector Fernando Riveros Paez, (COL), 56:41.

3. Michael Van Den Ham, (CAN), 56:43.

4. Keegan Swenson, (USA), 56:46.

5. James Driscoll, (USA), 56:48.

6. Cody Kaiser, (USA), 56:51.

7. Allen Krughoff, (USA), 57:13.

8. Skyler Mackey, (USA), 58:18.

9. Chris Baddick, (GBR), 58:29.

10. Jake Wells, (USA), 58:32.

11. Yannick Eckmann, (USA), 59:11.

12. Cody Cupp, (USA), 59:25.

13. Josh Whitney, (USA), 59:35.

14. Kevin Day, (USA), 59:48.

15. Mark Flis, (USA), 59:49.

16. Samuel Dolzani, (USA), 59:49.

17. Kevin Bradford-Parish, (USA), 01:00:08.

18. Josh Direen, (USA), 01:00:14.

19. Alex Wild, (USA), 01:01:17.

20. Allan Schroeder, (USA), 01:01:19.

21. Eric Fossell, (USA), 01:01:44.

22. William Allen, (USA), 01:01:45.

23. Ryan Rinn, (USA), 01:01:52.

24. Jacob Huizenga, (USA), 01:02:10.

25. Aaron Vaughn, (USA), 01:02:16.

26. Jayson Jacobs, (USA), 01:02:17.

27. Timber Weiss, (USA), 01:02:41.

28. Zachary Dolzani, (USA), 01:02:46.

29. Christopher Ganter, (USA), 01:04:11.

30. Nick Thomas, (USA), 01:04:36.

31. Jeremy Ostrowski, (USA), 01:05:13.

Under-23 men full results

1. Benjamin Gomezvillafane, (USA), 41:35.

2. Henry Jones, (USA), 41:39.

3. Tyler Clark, (CAN), 41:47.

4. Torin Bickmore, (USA), 42:25.

5. Calder Wood, (USA), 42:48.

6. Sam Brown, (USA), 43:03.

7. Conor Martin, (CAN), 43:13.

8. Benjamin Johnson, (USA), 43:16.

9. Campbell Watson, (USA), 44:10.

10. Max Ritzow, (USA), 44:32.

11. Cole Limpach, (USA), 44:42.

12. Charles Springer, (USA), 46:31.

13. Tyler Reynolds, (USA), 46:48.

Junior 17-18 men full results