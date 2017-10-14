U.S. Open of Cyclocross: Driscoll and Huck victorious on day one

Jamie Driscoll (Donnelly Sports) captured his first victory of the season on Saturday at the first day of the UCI C2 U.S. Open of Cyclocross in Boulder, Colorado. Canadian Michael van den Ham (Garneau Easton) finished second by mere centimeters with Keegan Swenson (Cannondale/3Rox) rounding out the podium in third.

Strongs winds and a fast dry course made for pack racing most of the day, as the fatique of the hour-long effort helped to slowly whittle down the lead group. Driscoll was able to time his bike throw to perfection in the end and capture the victory.

“It was just fast and bumpy out there. I had the classic diesel engine, but I thought I’d have a little more pop,” Driscoll said. “I was able to climb my way back after many accelerations, so I knew it wouldn’t be a late move that would give me any success.

“I went full gas the entire (last) lap. Because of the headwind on the sprint, I was expecting people to come around me. It was a short enough sprint that I held them off. Honestly, when I crossed the line, I didn’t know I took it (the win). Michael was there. We both threw the bike and it was inches.”

Huck attacks to victory

The elite women’s race was won by 2017 U.S. National Short-Track Cross-Country Champion Erin Huck (3Rox Racing/Cannondale). She made her move in the final half lap of the women’s event to outdistance France’s Caroline Mani (Van Dessel/Atom Composites) and 17-year-old Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co.).

“I figured I might as well go for it,” said Huck, who was racing her first cyclocross race of the year. “I was using my mountain bike skills to descend pretty well. Definitely noticed that I had a lack of some cyclocross skills, any time it came to a dismount section. So I figured the girls would catch up to me on the back side (final lap), but fortunately, I was able to keep my distance.”

The U.S. Open of Cyclocross also held UCI-level races for the junior and under-23 men. Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Top Club CycloCross) claimed his second junior victory of the 2017 season, adding to a win and a third place he earned at KMC Cross Fest two weeks ago.

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co./Groove Subaru) was well off the front on the bell lap and won the under-23 contest. Among the chasers were a Boulder duo of Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Eric Brunner (EVOL Racing), who would finish second and third, respectively.

“Today was a super fun race. It’s probably the best I have felt this season,” said Hecht. “I was excited to put some power into it today. It was so windy out there. A couple of sections out there I was actually having to run just because you couldn’t keep the bike underneath you. It definitely made it a huge challenge out there. It was a blast.”

Women’s full results

1. Erin Huck, 3 ROX RACING-CANNONDALE, in 43:50.703

2. Caroline Mani, VAN DESSEL /ATOM COMPOSITES, at 0:05.6

3. Katie Clouse, ALPHA BICYCLE CO, at 0:06.7

4. Sofia GomezVillafane, PIVOT CYCLES PB DNA CYCLING, at 0:08.1

5. Courtenay Mcfadden, PIVOT CYCLES P/B DNA CYCLING, at 0:27.4

6. Sunny Gilbert, VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM, at 1:11.1

7. Caitlin Bernstein, VIVE LA TARTE CX, at 1:26.2

8. Samantha Runnels, at 1:29.6

9. Emily Kachorek, at 1:43.8

10. Danielle Arman, TENSPEED HERO/FIREFLY BICYCLES, at 1:53.0

11. Rebecca Gross, ZERO-D RACING, at 2:03.3

12. Laurel Rathbun, DONNELLY CYCLING TEAM, at 2:04.6

13. Georgia Gould, BOO BICYCLES, at 2:05.5

14. Christa Ghent, AMY D FOUNDATION, at 2:06.3

15. Anna Katrina Engelsted, BOULDER CYCLE SPORT, at 2:24.4

16. Petra Schmidtmann, VAN DESSEL FACTORY CYCLING, at 2:26.0

17. Kristen Legan, EVOL DEVOELITE RACING, at 2:27.3

18. Amy Beisel, KENDA TIRE, at 3:09.3

19. Shannon Mallory, NWCX PROJECT, at 3:25.3

20. Jolene Holland, ULTRA VIOLET, at 3:28.2

21. Heidi Franz, NWCX PROJECT, at 3:37.4

22. Suzie Livingston, TOPO CYCLING, at 4:22.2

23. Fiona Morris, SPEEDVAGEN X MAAP, at 4:39.3

24. Maria Larkin, THE METEOR P/B ALLIED, at 4:47.7

25. Meghan Newlin, FULL CYCLE/TOPO, at 4:48.7

26. Marsa Daniel, MD ENDURANCE COACHING, at 4:51.0

27. Ava Lilley, BEND ENDURANCE ACADEMY, at 5:21.9

28. Leslie Ethridge, TOPO DESIGNS CYCLING CLUB, at 5:40.9

29. Turner Ramsay, ALPHA BICYCLE CO.- GROOVE SUBARU, at 6:15.4

30. Nicole Jorgenson, BAUERHAUS X TENSPEED HERO, at 6:59.0

31. Ashley Zoerner, GROOVE SUBARU EXCEL SPORTS, at 9:12.1

32. Laura Jeddeloh, MD ENDURANCE COACHING

Elite Men full results

1. James Driscoll, DONNELLY CYCLING CYCLOCROSS TEAM, in 1:00:47.511

2. Ham Michael VanDen, GARNEAU – EASTON P/B TRANSITIONS LIFE C, at 0:00.4

3. Keegan Swenson, CANNONDALE/3ROX RACING, at 0:00.9

4. Hector Fernando RiverosPaez, STAN’S NOTUBES P/B MAXX / CONSTRUCTION, at 0:10.7

5. Allen Krughoff, KRUGHOFF RACING, at 0:27.8

6. Cody Kaiser, LANGE TWINS / SPECIALIZED, at 0:29.3

7. Garry Millburn, SPEEDVAGEN X MAAP, at 1:14.9

8. Chris Baddick, BOULDER CYCLE SPORT, at 1:17.4

9. Yannick Eckmann, CUORE RACING TEAM, at 2:22.1

10. Ian Mcpherson, EVOL RACING, at 2:22.2

11. Cody Cupp, GILLESPIE EYE CARE/SET COACHING/ARLBERG, at 2:25.1

12. Kevin Bradford-parish, GILLESPIE EYE CARE/SETCOACHING, at 2:46.9

13. Mark Flis, X-MEN/ TREK/ STORM CYCLES, at 2:50.4

14. Josh Whitney, EVOL RACING, at 2:50.4

15. Alex Wild, TRAIL HEAD RACING / SPECIALIZED, at 3:17.3

16. Samuel Dolzani, HONEY STINGER / BONTRAGER, at 3:17.5

17. Allan Schroeder, PROJECT AKA, at 3:47.5

18. Terol Pursell, REDSPOKE RACING P/B REMAX PROS., at 4:06.9

19. Kyle Johnson, TEAM YACHT CLUB, at 4:11.7

20. Kevin Day, ROLLOUT APP, at 4:14.1

21. Skyler Mackey, KCCX ELITE CYCLOCROSS TEAM, at 4:48.7

22. Jayson Jacobs, BREISMEISTER FACTORY, at 5:34.8

23. Jacob Huizenga, CHICAGO CUTTIN CREW, at 5:35.5

24. Eric Fossell, COS RACING, at 5:37.0

25. Chris Ganter, ROLF PRIMA P/B NINER MAXXIS CHAMPSYS, at 5:38.2

26. William Allen, FEEDBACK SPORTS, at 5:41.7

27. Ryan Rinn, VIVE LA TARTE CX, at 5:42.7

28. Jeremy Ostrowski, REYNOLDS ROOFING, at 6:57.1

29. Aaron Vaughn, RALLYSPORT, at 7:26.2

30. Zachary Dolzani, HONEY STINGER, at 7:39.4

31. Nick Thomas, TREK CYCLOCROSS COLLECTIVE, at 8:23.5

32. Timber Weiss, LIT AF

33. James Coats, SPOKESMAN CYCLOCROSS

34. Braden Kappius, TEAM CLIF BAR

35. Steve Hindman, PEN VELO RACING / SUMMIT BIKES

Under-23 men full results

1. Gage Hecht, ALPHA BICYCLE CO./GROOVE SUBARU, in 54:00.082

2. Grant Ellwood, BOULDER CYCLE SPORT, at 0:23.0

3. Eric Brunner, EVOL RACING, at 0:53.4

4. Maxx Chance, EVOL RACING, at 1:13.8

5. Lance Haidet, DONNELLY CYCLING, at 1:23.8

6. Denzel Stephenson, EVOL RACING, at 2:25.6

7. Ross Ellwod, BOULDER CYCLE SPORT, at 2:27.9

8. Garrett Gerchar, CLIF BAR CYCLOCROSS TEAM, at 2:28.8

9. Jack Tanner, CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM, at 3:34.5

10. Brannan Fix, ALPHA BICYCLE CO.-GROOVE SUBARU, at 3:55.3

11. Drew Sotebeer, ALPHA BICYCLE CO.- GROOVE SUBARU, at 6:04.3

12. Harrison Buckley, PROCYCLING RACE TEAM, at 6:25.2

13. Jonathan Anderson, FORT LEWIS COLLEGE, at 8:04.0

14. Wiley Melton, MELTON DESIGN BUILD PB GS FORZA

15. Brent Franze, GIANT CO FACTORY BUENA PARK BIKES

16. Nevin Whittemore, CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM

Junior 17-18 men full results