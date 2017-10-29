HPCX: Smith conquers, Runnels repeats on day two

Scott Smith prevailed in muddy conditions on Sunday at HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey, as steady rain throughout the day progressed into a full downpour by the time the elite men took to the start.

Smith amped up the pressure soon after the holeshot, which was won by Kevin Bradford-Parish (Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/Specialized). Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) was on Smith’s wheel for the first two laps, but on lap three Smith put in an attack and created a 10-second gap to Lindine.

Saturday’s winner Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) made the junction to Lindine, as his teammate charged on ahead.

“I knew Justine was going to be there, and Jack was going to be there,” Smith said of who he expected to be at the front on a muddy day of racing. “Being able to handle the bike in the mud, I really like riding in these conditions. I grew up mountain biking, and I just love the mud.”

“There is a pinch-point right after the holeshot, so I wanted to be first there. I was second wheel, and then went around the guy in first, and from there it was just me for the rest of the way.

Kisseberth would use a final sprint to grab second place. Five seconds later, Lindine would take third. 19-year-old Michael Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti) came in a full two minutes later for fourth, 3:04 behind Smith. Bradford-Parish would secure fifth. A total of 14 riders completed all seven, soggy laps.

