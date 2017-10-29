HPCX: Smith conquers, Runnels repeats on day two

Scott Smith prevailed in muddy conditions on Sunday at HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey, as steady rain throughout the day progressed into a full downpour by the time the elite men took to the start.
Smith amped up the pressure soon after the holeshot, which was won by Kevin Bradford-Parish (Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/Specialized). Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) was on Smith’s wheel for the first two laps, but on lap three Smith put in an attack and created a 10-second gap to Lindine.
Saturday’s winner Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) made the junction to Lindine, as his teammate charged on ahead.
“I knew Justine was going to be there, and Jack was going to be there,” Smith said of who he expected to be at the front on a muddy day of racing. “Being able to handle the bike in the mud, I really like riding in these conditions. I grew up mountain biking, and I just love the mud.”
“There is a pinch-point right after the holeshot, so I wanted to be first there. I was second wheel, and then went around the guy in first, and from there it was just me for the rest of the way.
Kisseberth would use a final sprint to grab second place. Five seconds later, Lindine would take third. 19-year-old Michael Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti) came in a full two minutes later for fourth, 3:04 behind Smith. Bradford-Parish would secure fifth. A total of 14 riders completed all seven, soggy laps.
Elite men top-10
- 1. Samantha Runnels, SQUID BIKES,0:48:07
- 2. Julie Wright, TEAM AVERICA,0:48:10
- 3. Kathryn Cumming, JAPAPENO CYCLING,0:48:16
- 4. Lily Williams, PONY SHOP CX,0:48:28
- 5. Stacey Barbossa, MIDATLANDTIC COLAVITA WOMEN’S TEAM,0:48:37
- 6. Emily Shields, KEN’S BIKE SHOP,0:48:50
- 7. Regina Legge, TREK CYCLOCROSS COLLECTIVEZERO D RACING,0:48:59
- 8. Rebecca Gross, ZERO D RACING,0:49:26
- 9. Jennifer Malik, AMERICAN CLASSIC PRO CX,0:49:29
- 10. Natalie Tapias, JAM NCC,0:49:45
- 11. Rachel Rubino, FEARLESS FEMME RACING,0:51:05
- 12. Alexandra Burton, POINT S RACING,0:51:06
- 13. Gabriella Sterne, VANDERKITTEN ENTOURAGE RACING,0:51:08
- 14. Victoria Barclay, STAN’S KENDA WOMEN,0:51:19
- 15. Danielle Morshead, BROWN UNIVERSITY,0:51:35
- 16. Brittlee Bowman, HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN,0:52:10
- 17. Sophie Russenberger, DAHANGER,0:52:28
- 18. Laura Van Gilder, MELLOW MUSHROOM/VAN DESSEL,0:53:18
- 19. Leslie Lupien, TEAM AVERICA,0:53:23
- 20. Philicia Marion, AMERICAN CLASSIC PRO CYCLOCROSS,0:53:26
- 21. Elisabeth Reinkordt, TEAM LASER CATS/LASER CATS FELI,0:53:33
- 22. Chelsea Weidinger, MASH SF,0:53:37
- 23. Elizabeth White, BICYCLE EXPRESS,0:54:23
- 24. Alexandra Campbellforte, VANDERKITTEN ENTOURAGE RACING,0:54:40
- 25. Taryn Mudge, FEARLESS FEMME RACING,0:54:51
- 26. Alex Carlson, CYCLE-SMART,0:55:31
- 27. Lindsey Crifasi, TEAM STICKY FINDERS,0:55:59
- 28. Lauren Festa, RARE DISEASE CYCLING/KESWICK,0:56:42
- 29. Tess Cunningham, PARADISE GARAGE RACING
- 30. Kelli Montgomery, STAGE 1
- 31. Riley Gallagher, J.A. KING P/B BRC
- 1. Scott Smith, JAM / NCC,0:57:45
- 2. Jack Kisseberth, JAM / NCC,0:58:35
- 3. Justin Lindine, APEX / NBX/HYPERTHREADS,0:58:40
- 4. Michael Owens, HANDS-ON CYCLING P/B GUERCIOTTI,1:00:49
- 5. Kevin Bradford-Parish, GILLESPIE EYE CARE/SETCOACHING/SPECIALIZED,1:01:16
- 6. Daniel Chabanov, HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN,1:01:32
- 7. Adam Myerson, CYCLE-SMART,1:01:43
- 8. Merwin Davis, CYCLE-SMART,1:01:51
- 9. Mark Flis, X-MEN/ TREK/STORM CYCLES,1:02:08
- 10. Jordan Snyder, BICYCLEREALTOR/ERO VERGE SPORT,1:02:47
- 11. Zachary Curtis, BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY,1:03:16
- 12. Molly Cameron, PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO,1:03:30
- 13. Andrew Giniat, PONY SHOP CX,1:05:05
- 14. Trevor Raab,1:05:10
- 15. Andrew Wulfkuhle, 717 CYCLING P/B RSI PANELS
- 16. Jesse Stauffer, EAST RIDGE OUTFITTERS/BICYCLEREALTOR
- 17. Christopher Rabadi
- 18. Jules Goguely, APEX/NBX/HYPERTHREADS
- 19. Patrick Collins, PATRICK COLLINS, MINUTEMAN ROAD
- 20. Gerald Adasavage, LUDWIG & LARSON RACING
- 21. Tim Willis, JAM/NCC
- 22. Craig Lebair, PHILADELPHIA/CICLISMO
- 23. Mike Festa, PHILADELPHIA/CICLISMO
- 24. Michael Landry, VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
- 25. Chris Pino, THE 5TH FLOOR NYC
- 26. Matthew Clements, ROTOR BIKE COMPONENTS
- 27. Nathan Larson, BICYCLE HABITAT-VERGE SPORT
Runnels completes weekend sweep
Before the course became incredibly muddy, Lily Williams (Pony Shop CX Team) grabbed the early lead and powered along hard at front in the early going. She built up a lead of 20 seconds over the chase, but the chase had firepower. Samantha Runnels (Squid Bikes) and Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling) were not going down without a fight.
With two laps to go, Runnels made her first move and bridged to Williams at the front. She exchanged turns with Williams to try to prevent anyone else from making it into the front group.
Runnels said the weather did play a big factor in the race today, as compared to the dry track on Saturday. “The front was a different mix of women, the girls who can handle their bikes a little better. It was awesome. (You’ve got) to handle it in the mud.”
On the bell lap, Julie Wright (Team Averica) joined Cumming in the chase and the duo barely caught on to the back of the two-woman engine at the front. Then Runnels found another gear on one of the sharp elevation changes to make the final pass, taking a three-second margin for the win over Wright. Cumming would finish third, nine seconds behind the repeat winner.
“There was a lot of movement in the race,” Runnels added. “I was just trying to get in the front a couple of turns before the finish, and I ended up passing a girl on the uphill, so about six turns before the straightaway. I figured whoever comes in to the pavement first is going to win. So, I was just trying to stay upright. I probably fell six or eight times. It was a really fun race.”
Williams crossed the line in fourth and New Jersey’s Stacey Barbossa (Midatlantic Colavita Women’s Team), who finished second on Saturday, was fifth on Sunday.