HPCX: Kisseberth and Runnels win day one

New England’s Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) was able to ride a technical feature most had to run on the final lap, gapping the lead group he was in and survived to the finish to win day one of the UCI C2 Highland Park Cyclocross (HPCX) in Jamesburg, New Jersey on Saturday. He finished eight seconds in front of Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) with Kisseberth’s teammate, Scott Smith, rounding out the podium.

“The place I broke away was at the stairs over on the backside,” said Kisseberth. “I was riding in the group the whole race and I saw that Justin was running, and I was riding it. I knew if I hit it right at the top I could get a little gap. From there it’s a quick climb and corners all the way to the finish. So I attacked on that final climb over there after the stairs and just coasted down the rest of the way.”

The spring-like weather made for intense racing in dry conditions with Lindine and Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) pushing the pace for the majority of the race, as Smith and Kisseberth bided their time. However, Clark’s aggressiveness would cost him, as he was dropped from the front on the final lap. He would finish in fourth but missed the opportunity to fight for the podium.

“It was tough. A lot of elevation,” said Kisseberth about the course at Thompson Park where he finished second last year. “You go up this hill twice and it’s definitely a beast, but really fun. Lots of recovery, fun corners, really loose. A good race.”

Elite men top-10

1. Jack Kisseberth, JAM / NCC, in 58:36:00

2. Justin Lindine, APEX / NBX / HYPERTHREADS, at 00:09

3. Scott Smith, JAM / NCC, at 00:22

4. Anthony Clark, SQUID SQUAD, at :50

5. Kevin Bradford-Parish, GILLESPIE EYE CARE/SETCOACHING/, at 01:40

6. Dan Chabanov, HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN, at 01:57

7. Mark Flis, X-MEN/ TREK/ STORM CYCLES, at 02:03

8. Michael Owens, HANDS-ON CYCLING P/B GUERCIOTTI, at 02:06

9. Merwin Davis, CYCLE-SMART INC., at 02:31

10. Jordan Snyder, @BICYCLEREALTOR/ERO VERGE SPORT, at 02:48

Runnels victorious with late acceleration

Samantha Runnels (Squid Bikes) put the power down on the final hill to the finish to open a gap and capture her first victory of the season. She earned an eight-second victory over New Jersey-native Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women) with Lily Williams (Pony Shop CX Team) rounding out the podium.

“I was just trying to go hard in the spots I knew I could make it happen, and keep it upright in the corners since they were so slick,” said Runnels, who had two fourth-place finishes earlier this season at the West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix in California. “A ton of women showed up. We had five or six rows of women (at the start), and that was really rad.”

Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing), fresh off a win a week earlier on day one of DCCX set the pace in the early going, but with three laps to go, Runnels, Barbossa and Williams had separated themselves from the rest. Williams did a lot of the work out front, but it was Runnels who took advantage of the undulating three-kilometer course and powered her way to the front on the sixth and final lap.

“I liked the elevation here, it suits me really well, Runnels said. “The corners are really awesome. It was kind of dusty and kind of ‘slidy’, so it is really fun.”

The HPCX continues on Sunday with another UCI C2 event for the elite men and elite women.

Elite women full results

1. Samantha Runnels, SQUID BIKES, in 50:15:00

2. Stacey Barbossa, MIDATLANTIC COLAVITA WOMEN’S TEAM, at 00:08

3. Lily Williams, PONY SHOP CX TEAM, at 00:34

4. Arley Kemmerer, FEARLESS FEMME RACING, at 00:55

5. Emily Shields, KEN’S BIKE SHOP, at 01:08

6. Regina Legge, TREK CYCLOCROSS COLLECTIVE, at 01:18

7. Julie Wright, TEAM AVERICA, at 01:26

8. Laura Van Gilder, MELLOW MUSHROOM/VAN DESSEL, at 01:29

9. Rachel Rubino, FEARLESS FEMME RACING, at 01:29

10. Rebecca Gross, ZERO D RACING, at 01:37

11. Alexandra Burton, POINT S RACING, at 01:45

12. Natalie Tapias, JAM / NCC, at 02:00

13. Kathryn Cumming, JALAPENO CYCLING, at 02:04

14. Erin Faccone, TEAM AVERICA, at 02:21

15. Jennifer Malik, AMERICAN CLASSIC PRO CX, at 02:40

16. Gabriella Sterne, VANDERKITTEN ENTOURAGE RACING, at 02:56

17. Libbey Sheldon, CROSSHAIRS CYCLING, at 03:02

18. Vicki Barclay, STAN’S KENDA WOMEN, at 03:02

19. Leslie Lupien, TEAM AVERICA, at 03:21

20. Alexandra Campbellforte, VANDERKITTEN ENTOURAGE RACING, at 03:24

21. Philicia Marion, AMERICAN CLASSIC PRO CYCLOCROSS, at 03:24

22. Brittlee Bowman, HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN, at 03:49

23. Sophie Russenberger, DAHﾄNGER, at 04:03

24. Danielle Morshead, BROWN UNIVERSITY, at 04:26

25. Taylor Kuyk-White, PHILADELPHIA BIKE EXPO, at 04:38

26. Taryn Mudge, FEARLESS FEMME RACING, at 04:44

27. Chelsea Weidinger, MASH SF, at 04:54

28. Terra Kier, SQUAREONE, at 05:14

29. Kelli Montgomery, STAGE 1, at 05:25

30. Shane Ferro, TWO SECONDS AHEAD RACING, at 05:40

31. Barb Blakley, CRCA/KRUISCX, at 5:52

32. Paige Williams, FUJI CROSS CREW, at 06:06

33. Lauren Festa, RARE DISEASE CYCLING / KESWICK, at 06:46

34. Alex Carlson, CYCLE-SMART, at 07:09

35. Elizabeth White, BICYCLE EXPRESS

36. Riley Gallagher, J.A. KING P/B BRC

37. Tess Cunningham, PARADISE GARAGE RACING

