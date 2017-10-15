Gloucester: Ortenblad, White Victorious on day one

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) continued his hot-streak to take his fourth win in his last five races on Saturday in Gloucester, Massachusetts at the CRAFT Sportswear Grand Prix of Gloucester. He was able to hold-off the Aspire Racing duo of Spencer Petrov and Jeremy Powers in the final turns to capture the victory.

Petrov would finish second four seconds behind. The 19-year-old has been knocking on the door of victory lately, with Gloucester the third-time this year he has finished in the runner-up spot. Powers rounded out the podium in third.

“I still cannot believe how the season is unfolding,” Ortenblad said after winning the legendary New England race which is in its 19th year. “I’ve always wanted a win at the legendary Gloucester. Patience was a big part of it. You’re out there with two of the fastest guys and they’re also on the same team so they definitely are working against you. Initially, I went out a little hard, and then I saw that it was going to be a team thing at the end and really just tried to be patient.”

Curtis White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) led the charge with a fast start, forcing a small group to form early on. White would later succumb to a flat tire, leaving the battle for the podium to be contested with Massachusetts teammates Powers and Petrov against Ortenblad of California. Ortenblad would outkick the Aspire Racing duo in the final turns to capture the victory.

Men’s Top-10

1. Tobin ORTENBLAD, SANTA CRUZ DONKEY LABEL RACING, in 01:04:04

2. Spencer PETROV, ASPIRE RACING, at 0:09

3. Jeremy POWERS, ASPIRE RACING, at 0:16

4. Curtis WHITE, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD, at 0:32

5. Anthony CLARK, SQUID SQUAD, at 0:37

6. Jack KISSEBERTH, JAM NCC, at 0:47

7. Cooper WILLSEY, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.C, at 1:42

8. Justin LINDINE, APEX NBX HYPERTHREADS, at 1:49

9. Scott SMITH, JAM NCC, at 2:48

10. Andy SCOTT, RIVERSIDE RACING, at 3:02

White solos to victory with late-race attack

In the elite women’s race, Emma White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) would establish an early lead with Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) and Frenchwoman Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Macogep). The group of three would exchange the lead several times. With twos laps to go, White would attack, with Noble the only rider to respond.

While Noble would put in several digs heading into the final lap, it would be White who pulled away in the final half lap at historic Stage Fort Park for her second win of the season. Noble would finish 16 seconds back in second, and Ferrier Bruneau would finish 34 seconds back in third.

“There were three of us battling pretty hard throughout the race,” said White, who finished second to Noble at this event last year. “We knew we had to play it smart halfway through the race when we were all feeling pretty good. Ellen (Noble) put in a pretty big attack, dropped the third rider with us. So then it was just two of us. We were both feeling pretty strong, it was clear. Going into one to go, she put in a really big dig that got me, I was feeling it for sure. Really just had to be smooth through the corners. As soon as I caught up, I saw her breathing pretty heavily, so I left.”

Heading into tomorrow, both Ortenblad and White will wear the coveted Verge leaders jerseys as the initial Vittoria Series leaders.

Women’s full results

1. Emma WHITE, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.C, in 44:37:00

2. Ellen NOBLE, ASPIRE RACING, at 0:16

3. Christel FERRIER BRUNEAU, SAS-MACOGEP, at 0:34

4. Crystal ANTHONY, MAXXIS SHIMANO PRO CYCLOCROSS, at 1:22

5. Julie WRIGHT, TEAM AVERICA, at 2:18

6. Regina LEGGE, TREK CYCLOCROSS COLLECTIVE, at 2:43

7. Allison ARENSMAN, J.A. KING PB BRC, at 3:10

8. Beth Ann ORTON, TEAM S&M CX, at 3:17

9. Laura WINBERRY, at 3:20

10. Brittlee BOWMAN, HOUSE INDNOKIA HEALTHSIMPLEHUMA, at 3:48

11. Lynne BESSETTE, 100B7.COMFELT, at 3:53

12. Erin FACCONE, TEAM AVERICA, at 4:08

13. Natalie TAPIAS, JAM NCC, at 4:20

14. Taylor KUYK-WHITE, PHILADELPHIA BIKE EXPO, at 4:25

15. Jauron VETTER, MAD ALCHEMY | ZANCONATO, at 4:26

16. Leslie LUPIEN, TEAM AVERICA, at 5:00

17. Katie CARLSON, LADIES FIRST PB MILTON CATERPIL, at 5:05

18. Sophie RUSSENBERGER, DAH+?NGER, at 5:25

19. Andrea COX, RIVERSIDE RACING, at 5:52

20. Christin REUTER, MAD ALCHEMY | ZANCONATO, at 6:01

21. Alix NORRIS, COWBELL RACING PB WORLD BICYCLE, at 6:36

22. Magdeleine VALLIERES, CLUB CYCLISTE DE SHERBROOKE, at 6:45

23. Kayla BRANNEN, COWBELL RACING PB WORLD BICYCLE, at 7:02

24. Paige WILLIAMS, FUJI CROSS CREW, at 7:04

25. Natalie FORSYTHE, RIVERSIDE RACING, at 7:14

26. Kathleen WANAT, BIKES+LIFE, at 7:22

27. Alex CARLSON, CYCLE-SMART, at 7:26

28. Meghan OWENS, UVM CYCLING, at 7:35

29. Emily MOLDEN, NANTUCKET VELO, at 8:04

30. Elizabeth LUKOWSKI, MAD ALCHEMY | ZANCONATO, at 9:20

31. Jenny WOJEWODA, PEDALPOWERTRAINING.COM

32. Lydia HAUSLE, TEAM AVERICA

33. Sara MELIKIAN, PEDALPOWERTRAINING.COM

Men’s full results