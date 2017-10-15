Gloucester: Ortenblad doubles up, Noble powers to victory

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) continued to be untouchable of late on U.S. soil, as he captured his fifth victory in his last six races on day two of the Gran Prix of Gloucester on Sunday in New England. Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) finished second and Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) rounded out the podium in third.

Powers seemed motivated to lead the charge early on and control the pace. He and Ortenblad would go head-to-head for nearly the entire race, separating from the bunch on the second lap.

Ortenblad got the jump on Powers, taking the inside line on the final turn onto the pavement. He would use a tailwind on the finishing sprint to win by 12 seconds over Powers.

“Jeremy was definitely riding super aggressive today, you could tell he didn’t want it to be a group again,” said Ortenblad. “He split it up pretty early. “He and I just kind of went back and forth for the most part. The last lap, I kinda wanted to lead through the beginning and Jeremy also wanted to, so he came around me on the technical stuff. We both rode the stairs and this run-up thing really well, and I was able to kinda hang on his wheel again. Coming into the sprint, he definitely tried to slow down and make me come through and I did, but I was able to just hold it from there.”

White would fight for third, escaping teammate Cooper Willsey and riding away to the final podium spot. Ortenblad now leads the Vittoria Series for the elite men, with Cooper Willsey leading the under-23 men’s competition.

Men’s top-10

1. Tobin ORTENBLAD, SANTA CRUZ/DONKEY LABEL RACING, 58:15.

2. Jeremy POWERS, ASPIRE RACING, 58:27.

3. Curtis WHITE, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM, 59:02.

4. Cooper WILLSEY, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.C, 59:29.

5. Justin LINDINE, APEX NBX HYPERTHREADS, 59:37.

6. Scott SMITH, JAM NCC, 59:53.

7. Anthony CLARK, SQUID SQUAD, 01:00:05.

8. Bjorn SELANDER, 01:00:26.

9. Spencer PETROV, ASPIRE RACING, 01:00:45.

10. Brendan MCCORMACK, APEXNBXHYPERTHREADS, 01:00:56.

Noble powers to second victory of the season

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) would solo her way to victory, her second of the year, in a confident and aggressive race on the women’s side.

Noble controlled the race from the start. She established an early lead with Emma White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) and would then ride away from White with four laps remaining. White would suffer a mechanical but hung on for second place. The third step of the podium would go to Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano), with Saturday’s third place-finisher Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Macogep) finishing fourth.

“I felt like yesterday I kind of a raced a little complacently,” said Noble. “I didn’t plan on riding on the front the whole day, but I felt really, really strong technically today, much more focused than yesterday. So I just led through the technical sections, and I noticed that I was getting small gaps. So I just wanted to keep those gaps going, and eventually, I was able to get one that stuck.”

Noble will take over the Vittoria Series leaders jersey, while White will still remain in a Verge leaders jersey as the top under-23 woman.

The Vittoria Series will continue in Northampton, Massachusetts with the Verge Northampton International November 11-12.

Women’s full results

1. Ellen NOBLE, ASPIRE RACING, 48:10.

2. Emma WHITE, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM, 48:56.

3. Crystal ANTHONY, MAXXIS SHIMANO PRO CYCLOCROSS, 49:20.

4. Christel FERRIER BRUNEAU, SAS-MACOGEP, 50:00.

5. Allison ARENSMAN, J.A. KING p/b BRC, 51:07.

6. Magdeleine VALLIERES, CLUB CYCLISTE DE SHERBROOKE, 51:12.

7. Julie WRIGHT, TEAM AVERICA, 51:17.

8. Kathryn CUMMING, JALAPENO CYCLING, 51:33.

9. Laura WINBERRY, 51:49.

10. Lynne BESSETTE, 100B7.COMFELT, 52:25.

11. Brittlee BOWMAN, HOUSE INDNOKIA HEALTHSIMPLEHUMA, 52:43.

12. Regina LEGGE, TREK CYCLOCROSS COLLECTIVE, 53:08.

13. Erin FACCONE, TEAM AVERICA, 53:37.

14. Leslie LUPIEN, TEAM AVERICA, 53:49.

15. Natalie TAPIAS, JAM NCC, 54:23.

16. Katie CARLSON, LADIES FIRST PB MILTON CATERPIL, 55:01.

17. Sophie RUSSENBERGER, DAH+?NGER, 55:29.

18. Christin REUTER, MAD ALCHEMY | ZANCONATO, 55:32.

19. Natalie FORSYTHE, RIVERSIDE RACING, 55:49.

20. Alex CARLSON, CYCLE-SMART, 56:04.

21. Emily MOLDEN, NANTUCKET VELO, 56:18.

22. Katelyn PARHIALA, JRA CYCLES

23. Paige WILLIAMS, FUJI CROSS CREW

24. Jenny WOJEWODA, PEDALPOWERTRAINING.COM

Men’s full results