Charm City Cross: Keough, Hyde take Day 2 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Maryland (VN) – Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) doubled up at the Sho-Air U.S. Cup-CX/Charm City Cross, winning day two in an impressive tactical battle with Canadian national champion Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team).

Though Rochette was able to pull a two-bike-length lead heading into the last half lap, Keough ran the final small staircase halfway through the lap slightly better and was able to jump in front. She then powered her way through the latter technical, wooded portion of the course to pull out a three-second victory. Keough’s Cannondale teammate, Emma White, nabbed the final spot on the podium.

“Maghalie raced really smart today,” Keough said. “Emma and I worked well together again. Maghalie didn’t go to the front until the last lap. I really had to fight for that one.”

Keough thanked some hecklers in the woods for fueling her fire late in the race.

In the men’s race, Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) took the win in another exciting, tactical battle with Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing). In the last lap, Hyde’s front wheel slid out while in the lead. Petrov rode into the fallen national champ and the two became entangled for a brief moment. Hyde was able to remount a bit faster and the chase was on.

Petrov slipped a pedal on one of the last remounts of the day, hitting his leg. He let out a yell that Hyde heard, and that’s when Hyde gave it everything. He motored in for the win with a four-second lead over Petrov. Kerry Werner (Kona) rolled across the line soon after to round out the podium.

“I gave it my everything for the last lap,” Hyde said. “My plan from the first lap was to hit it as hard as I could to hurt [Tobin] Ortenblad. There’s a lot of elevation gain here; and he has a lot of snap to him. I just needed to break his spirit today.”

Men’s Top-10

Women’s Top-10

1. Kaitlin Keough, (USA), 44:13

2. Maghalie Rochette, (CAN), 44:16

3. Emma White, (USA), 44:51

4. Caroline Mani, (FRA), 45:14

5. Rebecca Fahringer, (USA), 45:39

6. Crystal Anthony, (USA), 46:24

7. Kathryn Cumming, (USA), 46:33

8. Stacey Barbossa, (USA), 46:43

9. Jennifer Malik, (USA), 46:57

10. Cassandra Maximenko, (USA), 47:17

How the women’s race unfolded

Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s No Tubes) powered her way to the lead on lap one, closely followed by Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing), White, Keough, and Rochette. The full field was strung out behind.

By the midway point of the second lap, separation crept between the top-five women and the pack, with White on the front of the group. At the end of lap two, Keough moved up to join her teammate at the front, with Fahringer and Rochette close in tow. Noble began to fade while a charging Caroline Mani (Van Dessel) was joined by Crystal Anthony (Shimano-Maxxis) as they worked their way back to the lead pack.

Halfway through lap three, Keough, Rochette, and White began to pull away, leaving Fahringer five seconds back. Noble pulled into the pits and her day was done. Anthony and Mani were working together another 10 seconds back.

That order stayed locked until the middle of lap four when Keough and Rochette measuredly began to pull away from White, with the pair charging ahead to build a six-second lead with three laps to go. Meanwhile, Mani began to distance Anthony. Fahringer continued to dose her effort, staying alone in between the two groups, seven seconds up on Mani.

Keough seemed content to lead, accelerating hard out of every corner. Rochette stayed glued to her wheel.

Heading into the flyover—which was used to reverse the direction of the second half of the course in Druid Hill Park—Keough attacked to try and break the grip Rochette had on her wheel. The Canadian charged back and made contact by the top of the course’s first big climb.

“I really struggle in the heat, and yesterday I had a hard time,” Rochette said. She changed her strategy for the race, pouring water over her head and skipping any warm up. “And I took it mellow and didn’t take any pulls. I hesitated late in the race—I thought I should go but I didn’t, and Katie did. That was the difference.”

In the end, Keough rolled across the line with a three-second margin over Rochette. Further back, White rolled home comfortably in third, and Mani charged past Fahringer for fourth.

How the men’s race unfolded

Hyde, Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label-Santa Cruz) and Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) led the pack through the first half of lap one. Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) settled into the 10th spot as he worked his way through the twisting, grassy course.

Halfway through the second lap a group of seven formed at the front, containing Hyde, Ortenblad, White, Werner, Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare), Jamey Driscoll (Donnelly Cycling), and Petrov.

Soon after, things began to fall apart, as Werner took charge of the pace. Driscoll and White began to lose contact. Next, Hyde took the lead, with Ortenblad, Petrov, and Werner, in that order, charging forward.

Werner wasn’t done. He took the lead as the pace eased ever so slightly, allowing Driscoll back in.

Powers, who had continued to drift backward, dropped out at the midpoint in the race.

Petrov was the next to attack, over the barriers, and extended his lead to 10 bike lengths by the flyover. It grew to five seconds by the small staircase on course. Meanwhile, Driscoll suffered a mechanical and ran his way to the pits.

Forty minutes in, with three laps to go, Hyde clawed his way back to Petrov, and Werner made contact another quarter lap later. Ortenblad, jersey unzipped and visibly suffering, somehow found a way to grind his way to the back wheel of the Kona rider another minute later.

The four held a lead of over 45 seconds to Driscoll. Petrov sat up to stretch his back and Hyde took the lead. The four were riding in lockstep for the remainder of the lap, until Hyde struck out yet again. Petrov was the only one who could keep pace.

At the start of the final lap, the pair had quickly built a seven-second lead. Ortenblad and Werner settled in for their fight for the final podium spot.

“That was some of the best racing I’ve ever done in the U.S.,” Hyde said. “The way that race played out, and how hard everyone was going, it never happens like that. I’m really excited with the win.”

Men’s full results

