Boom: Van Aert finally victorious

World champion Wout van Aert (Crelan-Charles) has finally come into winning form, as he soloed to victory on Saturday at the Niels Albert CX in Boom, Belgium. Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) finished second with Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) rounding out the podium.

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, who had won the opening two rounds of the Telenet Superprestige earlier this season in Gieten and Zonhoven, recovered from an early crash and finished fourth.

Van Aert took advantage of van der Poels’ early mishap and set a high tempo for the rest of the race. He slowly rode rider after rider off his wheel until he was all alone. After not capturing a victory for all of September and most of October, the Belgian has now raised his arms in triumph his last two starts. He won the Kermiscross on Thursday.

Top 10

1. Wout Van Aert, (BEL) CRELAN – CHARLES, in 1:00:01

2. Laurens Sweeck, (BEL) ERA-CIRCUS, 1:00:10

3. Lars Van Der Haar, (NED) TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:00:15

4. Mathieu Van Der Poel, (NED) BEOBANK-CORENDON, 1:00:23

5. Jens Adams, (BEL) PAUWELS SAUZEN – VASTGOEDSERVICE, 1:00:23

6. Quinten Hermans, (BEL) TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:00:50

7. Toon Aerts, (BEL) TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:01:05

8. Kevin Pauwels, (BEL) MARLUX – NAPOLEON GAMES, 1:01:25

9. Tim Merlier, (BEL) CRELAN – CHARLES,1:01:37

10. Michael BoroŠ, (CZE) PAUWELS SAUZEN – VASTGOEDSERVICE, 1:01:44

The third stop of the Telenet Superprestige series paid tribute to the living legend and two-time elite cyclocross world champion Niels Albert. All of the heavy hitters in the men’s field were on the start line, despite a world cup in Koksijde looming the next day. Van der Poel shot out of the starting grid, as he does most races, and led the group out on course. He was followed closely by van Aert with Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napolean Games) having an excellent start as well, sitting in the third spot.

The trio would break away from the rest of the pack and it appeared at first the podium may already be forming, but van der Haar and Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea) would have none of that and a large group was at the front of the race at the end of two of nine laps.

Van der Poel slide-out hard on a winding grassy descent, splitting the group. He was in fifth position at the time behind van Aert. Van Aert noticed the split and van der Poel gone. He quickly took to the front and drove the pace. By the end of the lap, it was just van Aert and Hermans in the front with Sweeck and Jens Adams (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) chasing.

Soon Hermans was gone and van Aert was all alone. He held a 12-second lead at the end of four laps with van der Poel out of contention nearly 50 seconds down.

On the next lap, Sweeck moved into second as Hermans, who had begun to fade, was now with Adams. Van der Haar was making a late charge but behind him, a storm of power was coming. Van der Poel had found his rhythm again and was picking riders off one-by-one.

With two laps to go Sweeck was in second only 10-seconds behind van Aert. Van der Haar made contact with his teammate Hermans and Adams, but now van der Poel was right behind them. The former under-23 world champion, van der Haar, quickly powered alone into third-place in an effort to capture the third spot on the podium and prevent van der Poel from doing so.

Van Aert was flawless through the final lap and was able to raise his arms in victory for only the second time this season, albeit the victories have come in his last two starts. Sweeck rode in for second with van der Haar holding off a hard-charging van der Poel for third. The 2015 world champion finished in fourth and the collapsed in the cooldown tent breathing heavily. He had dug deep to try to reach the podium, but had come up just short.

Adams rounded out the top-five. Hermans, who was fighting for a podium position midway through the race, finished sixth and European Champion Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea) came home in seventh.

The Telenet Superprestige series continues October 29 in Ruddervoorde.

