VN podcast: Interbike mountain bike special

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VeloNews Interviews podcast: Jeremy Powers on fatherhood Jeremy Powers talks about fatherhood, his former protegé Stephen Hyde, and the little Belgium that is Western Massachusetts cyclocross.

Straight from Interbike, Fred Dreier, Spencer Powlison, and Caley Fretz have more guests and more games in this week’s special VN Podcast episode. Sabra Davison joins to chat about Little Bellas, a program that gets girls on bikes, and play a round of “Two Truths and a Lie.” Geoff Kabush is “the Deaner” and both are tested on Geoff Kabush knowledge. Finally, Josh Tostado of Montezuma’s Revenge fame is quizzed on the intricacies of toast.

