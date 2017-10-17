VN podcast, ep. 55: Tour de France? Tour de Ambush!

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VeloNews Interviews podcast: CX champ Stephen Hyde Stephen Hyde talks about his unusual path to the top, the weight of his nationals jersey, and a battle with depression.

The Tour de France unveils its 2018 route. We’ve got to hand it to ASO for thinking outside the box. This could be the route that breaks Chris Froome and Team Sky. Or, it might be just a gimmicky way to include Roubaix cobblestones. Fred Dreier, Spencer Powlison, and Andrew Hood analyze the key stages, name some favorites and opine on the Tour’s ambush-friendly route.

In our segments, you #AskACat3 and we answer with all of our usual wisdom. Then, we pick our VN Podiums for the all-time best Tour de France villains.

