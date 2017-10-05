Video: U.S. Cup-CX/KMC Cyclocross Festival Highlights

The KMC Cyclocross Festival wrapped up this past weekend at the Thompson Motor Speedway in Thompson, Connecticut. The race marked the opening two rounds of the new Sho-Air U.S. Cup-CX series. Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) dominated the men’s races, winning both rounds and taking a lead in the series overall. In the women’s races the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com duo of Kaitie Keough and Emma White put on a show of force, winning the events ahead of Maghalie Rochette (Team CLIF Bar). Filmmaker Sam Smith captured the highlights from the weekend.
