VeloSwap Denver to welcome 8,000+ bike fanatics Saturday

VeloSwap has long been an autumn tradition in Denver. This year, the 28th edition of “the world’s largest consumer bike swap and expo” is expected to see more than 8,000 attendees Saturday, November 4 at the National Western Complex.

More than 350 vendors will be on hand for the seven-hour bike gear bonanza, which begins at 9 a.m. Cyclists can shop new and used bikes, gear, and much more. It’s also the place to unearth rare vintage treasures to complete your l’Eroica bike, for instance.

Plus, the event features clinics, (cycling) celebrity appearances, the EcoVillage, new product showcase, product sampling, and family events.

“VeloSwap is a celebration of the cycling lifestyle, offering can’t miss deals for cyclists in the Denver area for almost three decades,” said Reese Brown, event director. “It’s truly the ultimate bargain treasure hunt for cycling enthusiasts, where people can buy, sell or trade gear, parts or bikes.”

Tickets are now available online >>

Advance tickets are also available at Performance Bike shops along the Colorado Front Range.