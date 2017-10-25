VeloNews seeks a sales director

Pocket Outdoor Media, the parent company of VeloNews, Triathlete, and Women’s Running seeks a full-time sales director to head up the advertising sales operation across all brands. He/she will have at least two years of hands-on sales management experience, and extensive digital, social & print ad sales experience in cycling, triathlon, and/or run categories. Responsibilities include management of brand-specific advertising sales people & support staff, development of sales materials, budgeting and meeting sales goals. Reports directly to CEO and based in Boulder, Colorado. This is a great growth opportunity for the right person — aggressive, self-motivated, and ready to take on more responsibility. Must be available immediately. Résumé and cover letter to Felix Magowan. No calls, please.
