VeloNews Interviews podcast: CX champ Stephen Hyde

Fred Dreier sits down with cyclocross star Stephen Hyde to talk about his unusual path to the top, the weight of his national championship jersey, his relationship with an old mentor, Jeremy Powers, and a battle with depression.

