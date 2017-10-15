US Cup-CX overall purse to now pay three-places

The Sho-Air US Cup-CX announced on Sunday morning that additional funds are being pledged in order to increase the prize purse and now pay three-places deep for both the elite men’s and elite women’s final overall standings. The overall prize purse was originally a winner-take-all with the overall men’s and women’s winners each receiving $10,000.

A gofundme page has been set up to assist with raising the funds for the increased prize purse and Scott Tedro, President of Sho-Air International, has committed to matching all donations up to $7,500. Therefore, the already $20,000 prize list could grow by $15,000 or more. Velonews confirmed that should the goal be met, the winner would receive $12,500. Second and third-place would receive $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

“I could not have asked for a better first year of the USCUP-CX series so far,” said series director Ryan Trebon. “The racing has been so close and so competitive each weekend, these women and men have truly earned and deserve more recognition for their efforts.”

Through the first four rounds, Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) is leading the elite men’s overall, having won three of the four rounds that have taken place. He swept the opening weekend at the U.S. Cup-CX/KMC Cross Fest in Thompson, Connecticut and won the first day of the U.S. Cup/Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland. He finished fourth on day two in Baltimore.

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) is in a tight battle with her teammate Emma White for the elite women’s overall title. Keough has not finished off the podium yet at a US Cup-CX race and as with Ortenbald on the men’s side, has three victories in the series. She won the opening day of the US Cup-CX/KMC Cross Fest and then swept the weekend in Baltimore.

US Cup-CX overall standings after 4 of 7 rounds

Elite Men Top-10

1. Tobin Ortenblad, Donkey Label-Santa Cruz, 275 points

2. Stephen Hyde, Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com, 260

3. Kerry Werner, Kona Factory Team, 230

4. Spencer Petrov, Aspire Racing, 210

5. Curtis White, Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com, 200

6. James Driscoll, Donnelly Racing, 165

7. Jack Kisseberth, JAM Fund-NCC, 161

8. Willsey Cooper, Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com, 135

9. Jeremy Powers, Aspire Racing, 110

10. Bjorn Selander, Borah Teamwear/Bingham Built, 103

Elite Women Top-10