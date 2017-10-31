Three great bikes under $3,000 from 2017

It’s easy to ogle the most exotic, extravagant, and expensive bikes. But there’s a modest beauty in bikes that manage to pack great performance and style into more reasonably priced packages. Over the course of 2017, we tested plenty of bikes that cost about as much as a low-mileage used car. Yes, they were awesome. Yes, we are spoiled.

We were also impressed by some bikes that didn’t grab the headlines. Here are three great rides we tested in 2017 that are under $3,000 apiece.

Jamis Icon Elite: A blast to ride

Price: $2,699

Perhaps it is time to stop dogging on aluminum. At first, we didn’t realize this was an aluminum bike. That little oversight speaks volumes about how the Jamis Icon Elite feels, especially at this affordable price.

Fuji Gran Fondo 2.1: Puts comfort first

Price: $2,799

There’s no secret why Fuji features silver-haired riders in its digital advertisements for the Gran Fondo, the brand’s marquee endurance road bicycle. The bike is designed specifically for riders looking to take the sting out of long rides on both road and dirt.

Kestrel RT 1000: Combines aero and endurance

Price: $2,449

With relaxed geometry and shaped carbon tubing, the RT-1000 is a blend of aero and endurance. Constructed from Kestrel’s Enhanced Modulus Hybrid (EMH) carbon, the bike offers a relatively harsh ride, despite the fact that it puts up only modest stiffness numbers.

