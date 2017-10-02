Spanish TT champ joins Movistar’s new women’s team

As promised, Movistar’s new pro women’s team will feature Spanish cyclists in 2018. Six of the eight confirmed riders hail from the team’s home country. Reigning Spanish time trial champion Lourdes Oyarbide is one of the team’s key signings. Pole Małgorzata Jasińska and Frenchwoman Aude Biannic round out the roster.

Three of the Spanish riders raced for Bizkaia-Durango in 2017: Mavi García, Oyarbide, and Lorena Llamas. Garcia won Spanish national road championships in 2016.

The other half of the Spanish contingent features young riders Eider Merino, 23, Alicia González, 22, and Alba Teruel, 21. In 2013, González won both the junior road race and time trial at Spanish national championships. Merino was the best young rider at the 2014 Emakumeen Euskal Bira stage race.

Jasińska transfers to the Spanish team from U.S.-based Cylance. She won Poland’s national road championships in 2015.

Biannic, 26, has shown promise on the world stage, finishing 10th in the London Olympics road race. She leaves the FDJ women’s team to join the Spanish outfit.

Movistar says it will sign two more riders in the coming weeks to complete its 10-woman roster.

Movistar women’s team 2018 roster

Aude Biannic (F)

Mavi García (Sp)

Alicia González (Sp)

Małgorzata Jasińska (P)

Lorena Llamas (Sp)

Eider Merino (Sp)

Lourdes Oyarbide (Sp)

Alba Teruel (Sp)