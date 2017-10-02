Slipstream doubles down on sprints with Dan McLay

On the heels of signing Italian sprinter Sacha Modolo, Slipstream Sports has hired British sprinter Dan McLay for 2018.

“Dan is a rider that we have followed for a long time,” said sport director Charly Wegelius. “His talent is clear for all to see. It’s a big satisfaction to finally get him on board, and we are looking forward to helping him take the next steps in his development.”

McLay, 25, just won Tour de l’Eurométropole on Sunday in France. He also won Trofeo Palma at the start of the season in Mallorca, out-sprinting the likes of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

“I’m really happy to step up to the WorldTour, and I think this is the perfect team for me as I make that move to the top level,” said McLay who leaves French team Fortuneo-Oscaro. “This is a crucial moment in my career. I’m getting to the age where I’m no longer considered a young and developing rider. It’s time for me to perform before the grey hairs start to appear.”

With eight top-10 finishes in Tour de France stages over the last two years, McLay is considered a pure sprinter. However, in his days as an under-23 rider, he proved to be versatile. McLay won a stage at the 2014 Tour de l’Avenir, and he won U23 Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2011.

Slipstream raced as Cannondale-Drapac in 2017 and will be known as EF Education First-Drapac in 2018. McClay is the second British rider confirmed on the American team’s roster, along with climber Hugh Carthy.

