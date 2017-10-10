Sagan to start 2018 Down Under

The Advertiser reports that Peter Sagan will debut his third world champion’s rainbow jersey at Tour Down Under, January 12-21, 2018 in Australia.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s prolific all-rounder started his 2017 season at Tour Down Under collecting three second-place stage finishes on stages 3, 4, and 6.

“It is the perfect start to the UCI World Tour season each year, it has it all — a challenging and tough course, warm weather and the passionate fans that cheer for us day in day out no matter what,” Sagan told The Advertiser.

The 2018 Tour Down Under will be the Slovak’s third ride in the event. He also raced in 2010 but has yet to win a stage there.

In September, Sagan, 27, became the first man to win three consecutive world road championships in a photo finish ahead of Norway’s Alexander Kristoff.

His Bora-Hansgrohe team will get a boost for 2018 with the addition of Italian Daniel Oss. Oss will be a key support rider for Sagan in the spring classics that follow soon after Tour Down Under. In 2017, Sagan won just one classic, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.