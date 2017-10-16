Job posting: VeloNews seeks cycling reporter

VeloNews, the country’s oldest and most respected cycling media outlet, is looking for a highly motivated and energetic reporter to cover the sport of professional cycling. This is a rare opportunity to report on a global sport from events in North America and abroad.

This is a position for an experienced sports journalist and requires someone who can generate his or her own story ideas, cultivate sources within the sport, and report at events. The reporter is responsible for producing written content that appears on all of VeloNews’s digital and print platforms, including the magazine, website, and social channels. The cycling reporter writes a wide range of content, including race recaps, breaking news, magazine-length feature stories, op-eds, blogs, and social media posts. The cycling reporter also contributes to VeloNews’ podcast and video platforms. The cycling reporter maintains a network of sources within the sport.

***This is a full-time, in-house position based in our Boulder, Colorado office. No remote option is available.***

Candidate personality:

The desired candidate is a self-starter with limitless energy, an inquisitive mind, and the well-developed instincts of a reporter. The candidate also has a fundamental knowledge of both professional and participatory competitive cycling. The role requires a close working relationship with a team of editors, so the candidate is a team player who can handle regular critique of his or her work. The candidate must be able to handle tight deadlines and must be comfortable with regular travel (including overseas travel).

Responsibilities:

– Writes daily news stories, race reports, op-eds, and blogs for VeloNews.com based on the editorial calendar

– Writes monthly in-depth feature stories for our print magazine

– Maintains a network of sources to understand the forces at play within the sport

– Conducts interviews with athletes, team directors, brand representatives, and other people within the sport

– Helps produce and edit podcasts and videos

– Works closely with our team of digital and print editors to refine written material

– Adheres to strict deadlines for print and digital assignments

– Assists with editorial oversight of social media channels

– Travel as required to races and industry events both in North America and abroad

Qualifications:

– Bachelors or advanced degree in journalism or related field

– 2-3+ years of experience in similar role

– Knowledge of professional and participatory cycling

– Ability to write clean copy and meet deadlines in fast-paced working environment

– Strong grammar, punctuation, style, and spelling skills and knowledge of AP style

– Experience working in WordPress

– Familiarity with basic audio and video editing a plus

For more information email Fred Dreier.