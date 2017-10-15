Job posting: VeloNews seeks a controller

VeloNews seeks a full-time controller to head up all financial management and control activities in an exciting new multi-brand endurance sports media company. He/she will have at least three years of hands-on accounting experience in a rigorous, time-sensitive environment and will be expected to run a small and efficient finance department (2 FTE). Responsibilities include overall operation and management of all financial activity: preparation of monthly financials, budgeting and cash projections, accounts payable and receivable, treasury, and supervision of a collections person. Additional responsibilities in this “soup-to-nuts” position include HR & benefits oversight, and key role on the company’s management team. CPA preferred, but management experience and a “go-getter” attitude more critical. Reports directly to CEO and based in Boulder, Colorado. This is a great growth opportunity for the right person — aggressive, self-motivated, and ready to take on more responsibility. Must be available immediately. Résumé and cover letter to smaxwell@pocketoutdoormedia.com No calls, please.
-
U.S Open of Cyclocross: Millburn and Mcfadden score first wins of season
4 hours agoRACE REPORT
-
Gloucester: Ortenblad doubles up, Noble powers to victory
5 hours agoRACE REPORT
-
Zakarin dreams big after Vuelta podium
7 hours agoNEWS
-
U.S. Cup-CX overall purse to now pay three-places
14 hours agoNEWS
-
Will Talansky thrive at Ironman? The pros weigh in
3 days agoANALYSIS
-
How will U.S. market respond to Canyon’s arrival?
3 days agoFROM THE MAG
-
How to choose a bike for gravel: The three ‘Cs’
4 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Dombrowski rues disappointing season
4 days agoNEWS
-
How will U.S. market respond to Canyon's arrival?
3 days agoFROM THE MAG
-
Review: Specialized Crux Expert X1
3 days agoBIKE REVIEW
-
Week in Tech: New Zipp wheels, revamped Pivot, Rapha custom
3 days agoNEWS
-
How to choose a bike for gravel: The three 'Cs'
4 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
U.S Open of Cyclocross: Millburn and Mcfadden score first wins of season
4 hours agoRACE REPORT
-
Gloucester: Ortenblad doubles up, Noble powers to victory
5 hours agoRACE REPORT
-
Zonhoven: van der Poel continues to be untouchable
16 hours agoRACE REPORT
-
Zonhoven: Kaptheijns solos to victory again
16 hours agoRACE REPORT