Job posting: VeloNews seeks a controller

VeloNews seeks a full-time controller to head up all financial management and control activities in an exciting new multi-brand endurance sports media company. He/she will have at least three years of hands-on accounting experience in a rigorous, time-sensitive environment and will be expected to run a small and efficient finance department (2 FTE). Responsibilities include overall operation and management of all financial activity: preparation of monthly financials, budgeting and cash projections, accounts payable and receivable, treasury, and supervision of a collections person. Additional responsibilities in this “soup-to-nuts” position include HR & benefits oversight, and key role on the company’s management team. CPA preferred, but management experience and a “go-getter” attitude more critical. Reports directly to CEO and based in Boulder, Colorado. This is a great growth opportunity for the right person — aggressive, self-motivated, and ready to take on more responsibility. Must be available immediately. Résumé and cover letter to smaxwell@pocketoutdoormedia.com No calls, please.