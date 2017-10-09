GoPro video helps California police catch driver who injured four

Thanks to a good Samaritan’s motorcycle-mounted camera, California police arrested a man suspected of injuring four cyclists in a hit-and-run. California Highway Patrol Marin apprehended Aaron Paff, 21, who they say injured four cyclists Saturday morning with his truck at the Jensie Gran Fondo in Marin.

Police started receiving reports of an intentional hit-and-run in rural west Marin just before noon on October 7. The annual fundraiser ride, fronted by former pro Jens Voigt, had begun at 7:30 that morning.

Four riders were injured in the crash. Spencer Fast, 48, of Mill Valley was airlifted to a local trauma center. Robert Grier, 53, of Danville, Oliver Colvin, 55, of Larkspur, and Joseph Olla, 49, of Danville were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Police say they “suffered injuries ranging from moderate to major.”

Officers from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit soon got an important lead from a motorcyclist who happened to be riding by with a video camera. The bystander caught the suspect’s blue Dodge Ram pickup truck on film and before long, CHP had spread the word on local media and social media.

After numerous tips came in that evening, officers went to Paff’s house around midnight and arrested the suspect. He was jailed and charged with felony hit-and-run causing injury.

“We would like to sincerely thank our community for being an integral part of this investigation,” said Captain Robert Mota, commander of the CHP’s Marin Area Office. “While our investigators are highly trained in what they do, we rely on the communities we serve to provide us with information that can help us find suspects in a timely manner. This was truly a team effort between law enforcement and the public and goes to show how an engaged and concerned group of people can provide vital information in this type of incident.”