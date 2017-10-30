Home » News » Gallery: Going airborne at Red Bull Rampage 2017
Oct. 30, 2017
Red Bull Rampage 2017 It’s a long way down, trust me. Past winner Andreu Lacondeguy scoped out his line. He rode to 11th place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Bas van Steenbergen dropped into the belly of the beast. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Van Steenbergen ended up 17th place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Just hangin’ out. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Logan Binggeli finished in 16th place in front of his hometown. You know you’ve made the big time when you have a helicopter chasing you around. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Antoine Bizet finished in 12th place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Despite 2 backflips, a front flip and a double backflip, Bizet was only able to place 12th. Sometimes it’s hard to please the judges. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Carson Storch wasn’t able to recreate his podium performance from last year but still managed to place seventh after taking a big fall in his second run. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Darren “Claw” Berrecloth spotting his landing on this huge flat 360. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 35-year-old freeride OG Berrecloth dropped the “Goblin.” Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 The scene at the finish of Red Bull Rampage. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 The jumps don’t build themselves; each rider had a couple of builders that make the riders lines come to life. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Pierre Edouard Ferry from France grabbed 15th place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 St. George local and first-time Rampage rider Ethan Neil brought home third place. He was also the youngest rider at 20 years old. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Ethan Neil sent it in the warm afternoon light. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Ryan “R-Dog” Howard claimed 18th place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Brett Rheeder was fifth place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 A mantra to live by. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Last year’s winner Brandon Semenuk managed fourth place at the 2017 Rampage. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Last year’s winner Semenuk is always stylish. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Tools of the trade. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Kurt Sorge won his third Red Bull Rampage. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Canadian Sorge backflipping his way to another Rampage victory. He became the first rider to win three titles in the event. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Look Mom. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Kyle Strait is the only rider to compete in every Red Bull Rampage. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Strait got focused before dropping in. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Send it gate. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Tyler McCaul was ninth place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Thomas Genon finished sixth place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Thomas Genon aka “Tommy G” Belgium, dropped in from the top. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Vincent “Vinny T” Tupin, 23, from France participated in his first Red Bull Rampage. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Tom van Steenbergen finished in 10th place. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Tupin, better known as Vinny T from France, flipped his way to 14th place as Kyle Strait and Andreu Lacondeguy watched. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Cam Zink putting the final touches on one of his jumps. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Zink and Strait hiked their way to the top, the only way to get there. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Zink put down one of the biggest backflips in history, and it still wasn’t enough to win. Zink earned second place at the 2017 Red Bull Rampage. Photo: Don Karle Photography Red Bull Rampage 2017 Zink dropping into a 63-degree slope. Zink, Strait, and Ferry shared this line. Strait was overheard saying this was the steepest thing that he had ever ridden. Photo: Don Karle Photography