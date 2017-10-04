FDJ accuses Moscon of deliberately crashing Reichenbach

Swiss rider Sébastien Reichenbach is sidelined for three to four months due to a crash at Tre Valli Varesine in Italy, and his French FDJ team is blaming Sky’s Gianni Moscon for Tuesday’s incident.

According to reports, FDJ will file a complaint with Italian authorities as well as the UCI. “A procedure is in progress,” FDJ’s Marc Madiot confirmed to AFP Wednesday.

Reichenbach was initially diagnosed with a broken elbow. Upon returning to Switzerland, further examination revealed a fractured pelvis.

FDJ called out Moscon on Twitter for causing the crash:

And the Italian rider replied with an apology of sorts:

On Wednesday, Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that Reichenbach accused Moscon of deliberately causing the crash. “Several riders have seen the scene and are ready to testify in my favor. He deliberately threw himself at me. The accident could have had more serious consequences,” Reichenbach said.

This is the second time this season that Moscon has had a run-in with the FDJ team. In stage 3 at Tour de Romandie, Moscon shouted racial slurs at Kevin Reza. Team Sky suspended Moscon for his behavior. At the time, Reichenbach blasted Moscon on Twitter for the incident:

Moscon was fifth in Paris-Roubaix and played an essential role at the Vuelta a España, helping Chris Froome to a historic win. His season is ending in ignominy between Tuesday’s incident and world road championships, where he was disqualified for being towed by the Italian team car.