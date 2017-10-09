Degenkolb to start training following breathing problem

PARIS (AFP) — John Degenkolb will resume training in two weeks following breathing problems that left him in the hospital, his Trek-Segafredo team said on Monday.

The German was taken to the hospital with respiratory issues just under three weeks ago and missed the world championships in Bergen, Norway, where he would have been one of the favorites.

The 2015 Paris-Roubaix winner left hospital “after a few days,” his team said after he “quickly started to feel better.”

“In two weeks, I will start training again and I am really looking forward to that. 2017 didn’t exactly go like I wanted and expected, so I am ready for 2018. Bring it on!” said Degenkolb, 28, in a Trek statement.

Over the last six weeks, his respiratory problems had seen him forced out of the Vuelta a España after just four stages and then also following the opening stage of the Tour of Denmark.

Degenkolb also won Milano-Sanremo in the spring of 2015. His reign in the classics was curtailed by a training crash in January 2016. He and several of his teammates, then on Giant-Alpecin, were hit by a car driver. Since the incident, he has won only three minor races.