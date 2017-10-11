Video: Highlights from the US Cup-CX/Charm City Cross

The second round of the Sho-Air US Cup-CX took place this past weekend at the two-day Charm City Cross event in Baltimore, Maryland. Temperatures soared into the 80’s, and racers faced sweaty, damp conditions, as well as a twisting course and a sizable flyover. Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) seized control of the series overall by winning both of the women’s races. Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label-Santa Cruz) padded his lead in the men’s series by winning Saturday’s event ahead of Jeremy Powers (Team Aspire Racing). On Sunday, reigning U.S. champion Stephen Hyde took the victory ahead of Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing).

The series heads to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the third race weekend on October 28-29.

Video produced by Sam Smith/US Cup-CX