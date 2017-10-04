Cycling.TV will shut down November 3

Video streaming service Cycling.TV will shut down on November 3, 2017. The website notified subscribers October 3 via email.

Cycling.TV aired a number of major races in 2017, ranging from spring classics, such as Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, to stage races, such as Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco, as well as Tour de France highlights.

The subscription service was slated to broadcast all of the Superprestige, Soudal Classics, and DVV Trofee cyclocross races.

Cycling.TV representatives did not reply when VeloNews asked for comment Tuesday.

The full text of the notice sent to subscribers reads:

Cycling.TV regrets to inform you that as of November 3, 2017 we will cease operations. As set forth in Clause 4 of Cycling.TV’s Terms and Conditions of Purchase, you will receive “a refund of the amount you pre-paid for the Services less an amount proportionate to the number of days for which you have had access to the Services”.