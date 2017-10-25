Breschel returns to Slipstream to bolster classics lineup

Matti Breschel, a journeyman Danish pro, is returning to Slipstream Sports for 2018 to help bolster the team’s classics credentials.

The 33-year-old rode with the squad in 2016, and is back for a one-year deal to ride in support in the classics and grand tours for Education First-Drapac next season.

“It’s great to be back,” Breschel said. “I never really wanted to leave the team. I was a bit sad when I left, and I’m glad to have the opportunity to return.”

Breschel has recorded 21 professional wins during a career that has spanned 14 seasons. His first priority is to help classics captain Sep Vanmarcke in the northern classics.

“We’re a much stronger squad in 2018, especially on the classics side,” Breschel said. “That’s where I fit in, and I’m looking forward to helping Sep. He’s the guy that can finish it off, and we didn’t necessarily have that the last time I was here. It’s going to be a real challenge to get him up for the win, but I think we’re up for it.”

The team, after clawing back from the verge of collapse, has recently announced a flurry of contract extensions following the arrival of new title sponsor Education First. The team recently confirmed that Mike Woods, Simon Clarke, Lawson Craddock, Nate Brown, and Alex Howes will all continue next season.

Other new arrivals include Sacha Modolo and Dan McLay in the sprints, and Mitch Docker to bolster the classics lineup.

Riders to leave include Alberto Bettiol and Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing), Dylan Van Baarle (Sky), Davide Villella (Astana), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kristjan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Loterij), and Ryan Mullen and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo). Andrew Talansky announced his retirement from professional racing to take on triathlon.