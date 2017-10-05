Andrew Talansky switches to triathlon

A month after retiring from pro road racing, Andrew Talansky announced on Thursday that he is making the switch to triathlon with the goal of competing in the Ironman distance.

“After a short, restful break, I’m officially un-retired and ready to share my next chapter!” Talansky wrote on his Instagram. “Growing up in Florida I swam and ran cross-country competitively before picking up cycling. See where this is headed? Triathlon, and what’s often considered the ultimate test of mind, body, and spirit: Ironman.”

Talansky announced his retirement from Cannondale-Drapac in early September following a nine-year professional career that began in 2008 and included an overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphine, stage wins at Paris-Nice and the Amgen Tour of California, 10th overall at the Tour de France and 5th at the Vuelta a Espana. He rode with various iterations of the Slipstream program for almost the entirety of his career, beginning in 2010.

Talansky won’t be the first pro road rider to take a step into triathlon, though most do so at an amateur level. Fabian Cancellara just completed a triathlon in Spain, Laurent Jalabert has completed Ironmans, and, of course, Lance Armstrong tried to come back as a multi-sport athlete. Talansky, who is just 28, appears set to make a second career of the sport.

Talansky and his agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the move.

Sponsors or a new team have not yet been announced, though Talansky did note that he will be “supported by a great group of partners.” He will also use the platform to further his work with charitable causes.