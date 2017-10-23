2018 Vuelta to start with Málaga TT

We know the Tour de France route for next year, and we also know the 2018 Giro d’Italia will begin with three stages in Israel.

Details of the 2018 Vuelta a España are starting to bubble up, with the official route presentation still months away.

The Vuelta will begin with an individual time trial, a first for the Spanish grand tour since 2009.

Since then, the season’s third grand tour has opened with a team time trial. In August, the Vuelta began in Nimes, France, in just its third international start, with a TTT that took in the French city’s most amazing Roman sites.

The Spanish daily Sur reported that the individual time trial in Málaga will kick off the Vuelta on August 25, one week later than usual as much of the 2018 racing calendar is making room for soccer’s World Cup in June and early July.

The course will start in front of the city’s Pompidou museum and will end in the historic city center, the paper reported. The Vuelta’s last individual time trial start came in 2009, with retired star Fabio Cancellara taking the honors in Assen, Netherlands.

The Spanish website Ciclo 21 reports that the Vuelta presentation will be January 13 in Estepona, along Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Other rumors for the route include several stages in Andalucía before sweeping north, with likely stops in the Cantabrian Mountains in Spain’s Basque Country before ending in Madrid.