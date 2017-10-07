Home » Gallery » Gallery: The Shark shows his teeth around Lake Como Gallery: The Shark shows his teeth around Lake ComoBy VeloNews.com Published Oct. 7, 2017 2017 Il Lombardia — Bergamo StartClear skies greeted the peloton for the start of the 111th edition of Il Lombardia on Saturday in Bergamo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Bergamo LandscapePhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Italian FlagWith a cluster of fall Italian Classics, the end of the cycling season is filled with pink and the tri-color of the Italian flag. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — LandscapeA six-rider breakaway dominated the opening hours of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Laurens de PlusLaurens de Plus (Quick Step Floors) attacked with a host of others as the finale of the race began on the Madonna del Ghisallo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Gianni MosconGianni Moscon (Team Sky) was well positioned passing by the chapel at the top of the Madonna del Ghisallo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Colma di SormanoThe riders didn’t have much time to enjoy the beautiful views while climbing the Colma di Sormano. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Bob JungelsA brief wave goodbye from Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors), as he drops off the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Colma di SormanoPhoto: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Nairo QuintanaNairo Quintana (Movistar) would be present at the front all day, but did not have the legs to go with the final attacks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Mikaël CherelMikaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crests the Muro di Sormano alone in the lead to loud cheers from the crowd. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — De PlusDe Plus flipped over a guardrail and down a ravine on the descent off the Muro di Sormano. The Belgian was lucky and escaped with minor injuries. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Thibaut PinotFDJ drove the pace at the front of the peloton on the rolling section toward the penultimate climb, the Civiglio. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Mikaël CherelThey’re coming… Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — TunnelLuckily for Cherel, his chance for victory wasn’t quite over, as it was only a three-rider chase group led by Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Thibaut Pinot attackThibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacked the Civiglio climb on multiple occasions before finally escaping the grasp of the other favorites. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Vincenzo Nibali attackVincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) bridged to Pinot on the climb and then dropped the Frenchman on the descent. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — NibaliThe tifosi cheered their hometown favorite up the final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Nibali victory5-0! Nibali captured Il Lombardia for the second time in three years and also the 50th victory of his career. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Julian AlaphilippeJulian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) came home alone in second. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Moscon, VuillermozMoscon won the sprint for third, though Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) believed he deviated from his line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Alaphilippe, Nibali, MosconThe podium (left to right): Alaphilippe (second), Nibali (first), Moscon (third). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — Gilbert post-raceAs a two-time winner of the race, Gilbert is in high demand at the finish, no matter the place he crosses the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Il Lombardia — ProseccoProsecco for the podium finishers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com