Week in Tech: Breadwinner G-Road, raining cats and dogs, Skratch bars

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need, and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

It’s raining cats and dogs

French apparel company Café du Cycliste’s cats and dogs design now appears on a pair of its rain pieces. The Charlotte soft shell rain jacket and Josette short-sleeve rain jersey are the only pieces on the company’s line that have the unique design. The jacket’s waterproof breathable membrane is layered with two lightweight fabrics, resulting in a piece that Café du Cycliste says fits more like a long sleeve jersey. It also comes in a women’s cut and costs $276. The jersey, just available in men’s cut, has a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) treatment and a performance cut. A breathable interior membrane provides insulation from the rain but helps prevent overheating. The special dogs and cats jersey costs $204.

Breadwinner groads so hard

BreadWinner Cycles gets in the gravel game with the limited edition G-Road. The rig comes with 650b wheels and an IGLE steel fork. It was designed with off-roading in mind, with a sloping top tube and a 36mm head tube. Of course, it is disc-brake and thru-axle-equipped. As with all BreadWinner Cycles, each bike is made to order and the sizing is custom to the buyer. The bike comes stock with a SRAM Force drivetrain, but updates to Red and eTap are available for a little extra dough. The G-Road costs $6,395.

Hunt introduces mixed-depth wheelset

Hunt’s 3650 Carbon Wide Aero clincher wheelset takes advantage of a 36-millimeter front wheel depth, while the rear is 50mm deep. Mixed-depth wheelsets have become a trend, capitalizing on different strength and aerodynamic capabilities specific to front and rear wheels. The wheels are not disc-equipped but do come tubeless-ready. The 19-millimeter-wide rims work with a 23mm tire, but Hunt recommends a 25-millimeter tire or larger. You can preorder the wheelset now; deliveries will begin November 2. The pair weighs 1477 grams and costs $1,292.

A bar for any time

Skratch Labs now offers an Anytime energy bar made with fruits, nuts, and quinoa. Skratch claims they have 50 percent less sugar than leading national energy bar brands. They are also non-GMO, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and kosher. Three flavors are available — chocolate chips and almonds, cherries and pistachios, and ginger and miso. A single bar is $2.65 or you can order a 12-pack for $30.

A shoe for indoor adventures



As winter approaches, the call of the trainer gets louder and louder. So Garneau and Reebok have collaborated on a shoe designed for indoor riding. The Actifly focuses on breathability because, without the breeze of the outdoors and increased humidity, sweat tends to build up. The top of the shoe mainly uses a mesh fabric to allow more air onto the foot. The mesh includes anti-bacterial and anti-odor treatments that also help with quick drying. The nylon/fiberglass outsole helps maintain power through the pedal stroke. The shoe is available in both men’s and women’s fits and is compatible with SPD cleats and most road cleats. The pair costs $110.

Silca lightens up

Silca has reintroduced its ratchet and torque kit and made it even lighter. Perhaps those small torque wrenches were just too heavy for our skinny cyclist arms. The torque beam allows you to measure 2-8Nm in three separate scales, so it is easier to find the right torque setting. The kit comes with a multitude of interchangeable hex bits (2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm), three Torx bits (T10, T20, T25) and a 2-millimeter Phillips screw bit. It also includes an extendable rachet. The kit costs $99.

Bike box vs. bike bag

Scicon has introduced a neat new feature that helps you decide how to pack your bike for your next adventure. The infographic walks you through five main components to help you decide the best way to travel with your bike: cardboard bike box, soft shell bike case, or a hard shell bike case. You’ll end up with a final result based on the level of protection, portability, packability, durability, and price.

