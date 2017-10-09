Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bikes » Pro Bike Gallery: Stephen Hyde’s Cannondale SuperX Pro Bike Gallery: Stephen Hyde’s Cannondale SuperXBy Chris Case Published Oct. 9, 2017 Bike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXAs national champion, Stephen Hyde gets a stylish paint job and a few special touches on his Cannondale SuperX. Hyde rode this bike to third place on the first day of the U.S. Cup-CX/Charm City Cross. He would take victory on day two riding atop one of the other five bikes the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com rider has at his disposal. Saddle height is set to 735mm, with a 120mm stem, for a reach of 533mm. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXThe custom paint job is complemented by a custom Fabric saddle. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXHyde’s SuperX is built with familiar parts including the Force 1 drivetrain, Shimano XTR pedals, and Zipp Service Course SL bar and stem. However, the SRAM Red crankarms are a departure from the ordinary Force 1 arms, likely for weight savings. Hyde runs a 170mm crankarm length. At Charm City, he was riding a 42-tooth chainring. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXIf you didn’t know whose bike it was already, the stylized design of Hyde’s insignia on the top tube stands out. Hyde runs 12mm of spacers beneath his 120mm stem. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXThe Zipp Service Course SL 80 bars measure 420mm at the hood seams. Hyde likes to ride with his hoods positioned high on the bars. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXThe Challenge Dune Team Edition tires were the perfect choice for the dry, grassy course around Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. For Saturday’s race, Hyde ran 22psi in his front tire and 23psi in the rear. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXThe Challenge Dune features a low profile diamond pattern to the center tread, with larger blocks on either edge for cornering — just right for the hard surfaces of the Charm City course. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.comBike Gallery: Stephen Hyde's Cannondale SuperXOne final detail on the champion’s bike. Put the needle on the record. Photo: Chris Case | VeloNews.com