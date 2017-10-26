Tour of California returns to Gibraltar Road in 2018

The Amgen Tour of California confirmed the host cities for its 2018 event, which will traverse the state from south to north before ending in Sacramento.

As is customary, the event will feature both men’s (seven stages) and women’s (three stages) races. The women’s race will take place the same days as the final three stages of the men’s race, and both will finish in the same city each of those days.

The men’s race kicks off May 13 with a stage around Long Beach. From there, it will travel north through areas such as Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, San Jose, and South Lake Tahoe. The Santa Barbara County stage will finish atop the Gibraltar Road climb, while the South Lake Tahoe stage ends at 6,500 feet above sea level.

The San Jose stage will be a time trial.

The men will finish with a stage around Sacramento, California’s state capital, on May 19.

The three-day Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race empowered with SRAM begins May 17 with a stage around Elk Grove. It visits South Lake Tahoe, a fan- and team-favorite, the following day before ending in Sacramento the same day the men wrap up their week-long race.

Next year’s Amgen Tour of California marks the third time the race has traveled south to north.

“The 2018 Amgen Tour of California will captivate fans everywhere with all-star pelotons and new routes that showcase the incredible beauty of the Golden State,” said Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports.

“With a mix of host cities that highlight the diversity of California — from urban to remote, ocean to desert, forests to mountains — the race continues its tradition as a dynamic and anticipated event on the international calendar.”

Men’s race

Stage 1: May 13, Long Beach

Stage 2: May 14, Ventura to Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road)

Stage 3: May 15, King City to Monterey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca)

Stage 4: May 16, San Jose time trial

Stage 5: May 17, Stockton to Elk Grove

Stage 6: May 18, Folsom to South Lake Tahoe

Stage 7: May 19, Sacramento

Women’s race

Stage 1: May 17, Elk Grove

Stage 2: May 18, South Lake Tahoe

Stage 3: May 19, Sacramento

Race organizers published a video that highlights next year’s host cities: