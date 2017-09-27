VN Show: Sagan makes it three; Dutch domination; Contador sings

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Contador’s epic farewell Alberto Contador said goodbye the only way he knows how: by attacking. How does his epic retirement compare to those of other stars?

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we serve up a cacophony of takes from the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway. We deliver opinionated answers to all of the burning questions.

Should WorldTour riders be allowed to compete in the U23 road race? (No! Wait, yes! Maybe?) Does Tom Dumoulin’s world time trial championships bode well for the 2018 Tour de France? (Yes — well, hopefully!) Should pro road cyclists dismount and then remount their bicycles during a time trial? (No! Never!) Can anybody defeat the dominant Dutch women? (No — not the Americans, at least.) And how the heck did Peter Sagan win his third consecutive title?

Plus, we examine Alberto Contador’s new post-cycling career option as an opera singer. That’s right, El Pistolero has some serious pipes.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!