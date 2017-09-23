VN Show: Cross Vegas says goodbye to Vegas; Spencer races an E-Bike

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Contador’s epic farewell Alberto Contador said goodbye the only way he knows how: by attacking. How does his epic retirement compare to those of other stars?

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we head to the Interbike trade show to watch the final edition of Cross Vegas to be held at the Desert Breeze Sports Complex in Las Vegas. Next year the race is moving to Reno alongside the bike trade show, and we want to give it a proper sendoff. We chat with race winners Katerina Nash and Laurens Sweeck about their respective dominating performances.

Then, Spencer takes you through his experience racing an electric mountain bike in the E-Bike Challenge competition at Cross Vegas. Spoiler alert: There was plenty of operator error.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show.