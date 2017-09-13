VN Show: Contador’s epic farewell

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDWSport.com, VeloNews.com, Flickr Creative Commons, YouTube.com/TedxTalks, Vuelta a Espana

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we analyze Alberto Contador’s awesome farewell attack on the Alto de l’Angliru, one of the steepest climbs in Europe. Where does Contador’s epic raid stack up in the canon of Angliru battles? How does his goodbye compare to those of the sport’s other recent retirees? We take a peek.

Plus, Vuelta winner Chris Froome showcased a hidden talent during the race’s final stage.

Finally, Cannondale-Drapac has been saved, thanks to the addition of a new title sponsor EF Education First.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show.