Worlds: Van Vleuten wins her first rainbow jersey

On a cloudy Tuesday in Bergen, Norway, Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten stormed to her first world championship title in the elite women’s time trial. The Netherlands went one-two in the race with Anna van der Breggen second by 12 seconds over the hilly 21.1km course. Australia’s Katrin Garfoot was third.

Top-10 results

1. Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED), in 28:50.35

2. Anna Van Der Breggen (NED), at :12.16

3. Katrin Garfoot (AUS), at :18.93

4. Chloe Dygert (USA), at :37.95

5. Ellen Van Dijk (NED), at :52.06

6. Linda Villumsen (NZL), at :55.73

7. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA), at 1:18.53

8. Lauren Stephens (USA), at 1:19.86

9. Hannah Barnes (GBR), at 1:23.42

10. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (DEN), at 1:34.09

American Lauren Stephens set the fastest time early in the order, but soon Olympic road race champion van der Breggen came home more than one minute quicker.

Another American Chloe Dygert also made an appearance on the top-three hot seats before slipping to fourth on the day. The 20-year-old former junior world champion lost time on the route’s primary climb, the 1.5km Birkelundsbakken, which was at the halfway point. However, she picked up a few seconds on the rolling downhill to the finish.

A third Dutchwoman, 2013 TT world champion Ellen van Dijk, settled for fifth place behind Dygert.

Van Vleuten was slower than her compatriot van der Breggen at the first two checkpoints, but only by a few seconds. In the final 11.1km, van Vleuten turned on the afterburners to go fastest by 12 seconds.

The rainbow jersey completes van Vleuten’s remarkable recovery from a horrible crash in the road race at the Rio Olympics. She also won La Course by Le Tour de France in convincing fashion this July.

World time trial championships wrap up Wednesday with the elite men’s race, where four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is aiming to add a rainbow jersey to his collection on the 31km course.

Elite women’s results