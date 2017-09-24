Van der Poel in a league of his own in Waterloo

Mathieu van der Poel again showed he is in a league of his own as he rode alone wire-to-wire to win the second round of the Telenet UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Sunday. His victory made it a clean sweep for the Beobank-Corendon team, as Sanne Cant won the women’s race earlier in the day.

The Dutchman rode all nine laps alone to win by over 30 seconds. The Dutchman pounded the pedals throughout the whole race and entered the final lap with nearly a minute’s advantage. Only on the last lap did he finally lift off the accelerator, as a smile crossed his face.

Behind van der Poel, a four-rider chase group that had formed on the third lap fought for the remaining podium spots. Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions) put in an attack midway through the lap and was marked by Tim Merlier (Crelan-Charles) heading into a tough off-camber section. Merlier would crash and lose out on a chance to sprint for the podium.

Van Kessel claimed the second spot with his teammate Daan Seote finishing alongside. Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napolean Games) finished fourth.

World Champion Wout van Aert (Crelan-Charles) again had a tough world cup race. Last week at the Iowa City world cup, he suffered a puncture just past the pit that cost him a huge chunk of time. On Sunday, he went into the pits on the opening lap and then again on the fourth lap. He missed the decisive split that formed the chase group, but was able to refocus late in the race and finish seventh, 20 seconds behind a podium place.

Top 10

1. Mathieu Van Der Poel, (NED) ,1:06:59

2. Corne Van Kessel, (NED) ,1:07:32

3. Daan Soete, (BEL) ,1:07:32

4. Michael Vanthourenhout, (BEL) ,1:07:37

5. Tim Merlier, (BEL) ,1:07:43

6. Kevin Pauwels, (BEL) ,1:07:48

7. Wout Van Aert, (BEL) ,1:07:52

8. Toon Aerts, (BEL) ,1:07:59

9. Quinten Hermans, (BEL) ,1:08:08

10. Tom Meeusen, (BEL) ,1:08:14

As with the women’s event, the second round of the men’s Telenet UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin occurred in scorching conditions. On a pavement section of the course, the organizers even had a hose spraying water that the riders could ride under.

Van der Poel launched off the start line, took the holeshot, and was never seen again. His lead was already at the 30-second mark by the end of the second lap. A crash occurred in the middle of the pack heading off the pavement and onto the grass at the start of the race, which caught out a few riders.

Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) crashed right at the entrance to the pit on the third lap and greatly damaged his shoe. He spent considerable time in the pit adjusting his shoe, but would get going again. Sweeck, the runner-up in Iowa City, would finish the day in 21st.

On the fourth lap of the race, the 15-plus rider group that was chasing van der Poel finally splintered and van Kessel, Soete, Merlier, and Vanthourenhout emerged. However, van der Poel’s lead was a monstrous 35-seconds. The quartet was racing for the podium.

Van Aert, who had a bad first lap and lost more time by changing bikes in the pit, was slowly making his way through the chasing riders at this point. Although, he would go through the pits again on the fourth lap and change bikes.

While van der Poel cruised through his final lap, the chase group was all action. Two spots on the podium remained, but four riders made up the group. Merlier’s error on the off-camber section caused him a shot and Vanthourenhout didn’t have the speed in his legs at the end of the race to contest the Telenet Fidea Lions duo.

Van Kessel turned on to the short finishing straight and didn’t initially sprint toward the line. Kessel then noticed his teammate Soete was sprinting and jumped out of the saddle to make sure he finished second.

Despite a difficult day, van Aert still managed to finish seventh. U.S. national cyclocross champion Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) was the top American on the day in 18th place.

The Telenet UCI Cyclocross World Cup continues on the famed sand dunes of Koksijde, Belgium on October 22nd.

