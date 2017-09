Sagan sprints to 100th win at GP Quebec

Just like he did last year, world champion Peter Sagan dashed to victory Friday at the Grand Prix de Quebec. Bora-Hansgrohe’s Slovak sprinter won the race handily ahead of BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet who was also second place in 2016. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was third in the bunch gallop.

“Hey it’s a little bit like the same races from last year. The style of the races is also very similar,” Sagan said. “It was headwind in the final but I decide I have to start. It’s very long sprint.”

Top-10 results

1. Peter Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, in 5:00:31

2. Greg Van Avermaet, BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:00:00

3. Michael Matthews, TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00:00

4. Alexis Vuillermoz, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 0:00:00

5. Tim Wellens, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 0:00:00

6. Tom-Jelte Slagter, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00:00

7. Petr VakoČ, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:00:00

8. Sep Vanmarcke, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00:00

9. Tony Gallopin, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 0:00:00

10. Sonny Colbrelli, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 0:00:00

This WorldTour win had special significance for Sagan. The 201.6km race marked the 100th pro victory of the 27-year-old’s career.

“It’s very nice. One hundred is some special number,” Sagan added. “Maybe better if you can live 100 years! Well, it’s very nice but it’s never enough you know. Because one time you are happy with something, and you don’t grow up. You have to grow up always.”

Three breakaway riders animated the hilly circuit race. Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) was the last man caught with about 16km remaining. He’d spend much of the day off the front with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) and Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy).

Although a few small groups tried to ride clear on the circuit’s primary climb, the peloton entered the final 12.6km lap as one.

Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott) tried a solo breakaway with a little more than three kilometers to go, on the Cote de la Montagne. He rode alone for for a little while, but didn’t last long.

On the final rise to the finish, with one kilometer remaining, Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) tried an attack. He attacked in nearly the same spot as in 2015 when he won the race. This time, it wasn’t meant to be, and the Colombian was chased back with about 300 meters left.

The sprint fanned across the wide road, but once Sagan jumped, it was apparent that no one could rival the double world champion.

“It was pretty similar I think to last year,” said Van Avermaet. “I lost [Sagan] a little bit when he went on and I couldn’t come closer I couldn’t come over him.”

The Belgian will hope to continue the reprise of 2016 with a win at Grand Prix de Montreal, which he did last year. that 205.7km race has a slightly hillier route than the Quebec WorldTour event.

Results